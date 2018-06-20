FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch Day 7 matches, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

Cristiano Ronaldo will take on Morocco on Wednesday after his stunning hat-trick in Portugal's World Cup opener, while 2010 winners Spain play Iran in Group B.

Spain head to Kazan to face Iran still counting the cost of a chaotic run-up to the tournament during which Julen Lopetegui was sensationally sacked just two days before they opened their campaign.

Iran sit top of the pile as the only Group B team with a win so far, an achievement that sparked widespread celebrations in the streets of Tehran and elsewhere throughout the Islamic republic.

Coach Carlos Queiroz concedes Iran now face one of the biggest challenges in their World Cup history, but maintains they can "make the impossible possible".

Morocco need to bounce back from their agonising defeat against Iran but Portugal and Ronaldo in particular pose Herve Renard's men a monumental challenge at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Uruguay take on Saudi Arabia in Wednesday's other game, with forward Luis Suarez set to mark his 100th appearance for the Celeste in the Group A clash in Rostov-on-Don.

Here is all you need to know about when and where to watch World Cup matches being played on 20 June:

When and where will the matches be played?

The three matches scheduled to be played on 20 June are Portugal vs Morocco, Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia and Iran vs Spain. They will be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, Rostov Arena and Kazan Arena respectively.

How do I watch the matches live?

The matches will be shown live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of Day 7 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin at 4.30 pm IST with a pre-match show. Portugal vs Morocco is the first match of the day, and it will begin at 5.30 pm IST, followed by Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia at 8.30 pm IST and Iran vs Spain at 11.30 pm IST.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

With inputs from AFP.

