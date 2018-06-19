FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch Day 6 matches, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

World Cup hosts Russia face an Egypt side buoyed by the likely return of star man Mohamed Salah on Tuesday knowing a win will all but guarantee a place in the last-16.

Liverpool wizard Salah missed his team's defeat to Uruguay on Friday as he struggles to recover from the shoulder injury sustained during last month's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

However, the 26-year-old is desperate to start in what is a must-win game on Tuesday for the Pharoahs, who are playing in the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

Also on Tuesday, Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane face off in a mouthwatering World Cup shootout between two of European football's most lethal forwards as Poland take on Senegal.

Eighth-ranked Poland enter their Group H opener at Moscow's Spartak Stadium as favourites led by Bayern Munich's Lewandowski who netted 41 times in all competitions this season.

Tuesday's early game sees Colombia take on Japan in Saransk, four years after pounding the Asians 4-1 at the 2014 World Cup.

The South Americans have their own injury concern in the form of James Rodriguez, with the Bayern midfielder nursing a calf strain.

Here's all you need to know about watching and keeping a track of Tuesday's matches in Russia:



When and where will the matches be played?

The three matches scheduled to be played on 19 June are Colombia vs Japan, Poland vs Senegal and Russia vs Egypt. They will be played in Saransk, Moscow (Spartak Stadium) and Saint Petersburg respectively.

How do I watch the matches live?

The matches will be shown live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of Day 6 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin at 4.30 pm IST with a pre-match show. Colombia vs Japan is the first match of the day, and it will begin at 5.30 pm IST, followed by Poland vs Senegal at 8.30 pm IST and Russia vs Egypt at 11.30 pm IST.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

With inputs from AFP

