FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch Day 15 matches, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

Fourteen teams have secured spots in the knockout stage at the World Cup , leaving just two more up for grabs on Thursday and a 1-2 finish to be sorted out in the final group.

Belgium and England from Group G meet in Thursday's late pairings to determine which team wins the group and which finishes second. Tunisia and Panama play the other late game but are out of contention.

Japan and Senegal lead Group H with four points apiece. Colombia have three and would advance if they beat Senegal, and both could go through with a draw if Japan loses. Poland are out of contention.

Senegal take on Colombia while Japan face Poland at 7.30 on Thursday while England face Belgium and Panama take on Tunisia at 11.30 in the second set of matches on Day 15

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said on Wednesday that he didn't expect to use any of his players currently with a yellow card against England.

Players who amass two yellow cards in the three group matches will miss the following game. Both Belgium and England have already qualified for the Round of 16, making Thursday's game less important for both.

Jan Vertonghen, Kevin De Bruyne and Thomas Meunier all picked up yellow cards in Belgium's opening 3-0 win over Panama.

Another Belgium player unlikely to start is Romelu Lukaku, who has four goals from two games. The Manchester United striker picked up a leg injury against Tunisia and limped off after an hour.

A scan showed no serious damage, but Martinez said his top striker is still recovering.

England coach Gareth Southgate may also make changes, but said he wants his team to keep their winning momentum.

Here is all you need to know about catching the World Cup action live on 28 June:

When and where will the matches be played?

The four matches scheduled to be played on 28 June are Senegal vs Colombia, Japan vs Poland, England vs Belgium and Panama vs Tunisia. They will be played at Samara Arena, Volgograd Arena, Kaliningrad Stadium and Mordovia Arena respectively.

How do I watch the matches live?

The matches will be shown live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of Day 15 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin at 6.30 pm IST with a pre-match show. Senegal vs Colombia and Japan vs Poland will be the first two matches of the day and will begin at 7.30 pm IST followed by England vs Belgium and Panama vs Tunisia at 11.30 pm IST.

Where can I follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

With inputs from AP

