FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch Day 11 matches, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

Confident England will start as hot favourites against debutants Panama in a Group G FIFA World Cup clash in Repino at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Sunday.

England struggled against the well organised and physically imposing Tunisian defence in their first match of the tournament. Skipper and star striker Harry Kane's last-gasp winner in second half injury time handed England a winning start for the first time in a major tournament in 12 years.

Meanwhile, smarting from their opening game defeat against Japan, under-pressure Colombia will have their task cut out against wounded Poland in a Group H FIFA World Cup clash and riding on confidence after victories in their respective opening fixtures, Japan and Senegal will lock horns in their second Group H encounter at the Ekaterinburg Arena on Sunday.

Here is all you need to know about when and where to watch World Cup matches being played on 24 June:

When and where will the matches be played?

The three matches scheduled to be played on 24 June are England vs Panama, Japan vs Senegal and Poland Colombia. They will be played in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Ekaterinburg Arena and Kazan Arena respectively.

How do I watch the matches live?

The matches will be shown live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

What time will the live coverage start?

The live coverage of Day 11 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin at 4.30 pm IST with a pre-match show. England vs Panama is the first match of the day, and it will begin at 5.30 pm IST, followed by Japan vs Senegal at 8.30 pm IST and Poland vs Colombia at 11.20 pm IST.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

