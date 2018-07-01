Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay's Edinson Cavani scores brace to end Portugal's run in tournament

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 01, 2018 02:26:44 IST

Sochi: Edinson Cavani scored twice as Uruguay shattered Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dream with a 2-1 victory over Portugal on Saturday.

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates after he scored the opening goal against Portugal. AP

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates after he scored the opening goal against Portugal. AP

Paris Saint-Germain striker Cavani curled home a superb 62nd-minute winner to settle a thrilling second round duel in Sochi which sends Uruguay into a quarter-final against France next Friday.

Cavani had already put Uruguay in front early on, only for Pepe to head Portugal level in the 55th minute in a thrilling contest that was not the battle of attrition many predicted.

Pepe's goal was the first time the South Americans' defence had been breached in this tournament, but they stood firm after that and are beginning to look like genuine contenders moving into the latter stages in Russia.

The only downside for Oscar Tabarez's side was the sight of Cavani limping off late on, raising a question mark over his fitness for next week's last eight showdown with the French in Nizhny Novgorod.

Meanwhile, European champions Portugal go home, as Ronaldo and Lionel Messi bow out of the competition on the same day.

In contrast, Uruguay march on with arguably the best defence in international football and one of the best strike pairings anywhere.

Suarez and Cavani combined brilliantly for the seventh-minute opener on Russia's Black Sea coast.

Cavani picked out Suarez on the left with a cross-field ball, before continuing his run into the penalty area and meeting the Barcelona striker's return delivery at the back post, the ball smacking off his face and flying in.

Pepe breaches Uruguay defence

Suarez almost doubled the lead from a free-kick midway through the first half that forced a good save from Rui Patricio.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo did not touch the ball once in the opposition area in the first period. But with Uruguay sitting back, Portugal did equalise 10 minutes into the second half.

A corner was played short to Raphael Guerreiro, and his cross from the left was headed home from close range by Pepe, rising high above Diego Godin in the area.

After nearly five and a half hours of football, it was the first goal Uruguay had let in at this World Cup – indeed it was the first they had conceded in 2018.

But their response to that was magnificent as they went quickly retook the lead, Rodrigo Bentancur teeing up Cavani for a magnificent first-time curling strike into the far corner on his right foot.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos threw up his hands in disgust, realising that coming from behind a second time against this Uruguay defence was going to be a tall order.

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera did almost gift them another equaliser, dropping a high ball at the feet of Bernardo Silva, but the Manchester City man could only volley over.

Cavani then had to be helped off by Ronaldo before watching the rest of the game from the dugout with ice on a calf injury.

His side held out, and if he recovers, Cavani can now look forward to coming up against his Paris Saint-Germain strike partner Kylian Mbappe, so impressive for France against Argentina.

But Mbappe is unlikely to find the Uruguayan defence so accommodating.

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the points table of FIFA World Cup 2018


Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 02:26 AM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores