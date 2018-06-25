Football world cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera wins 100th cap after starting match against Russia

Sports Reuters Jun 25, 2018 20:38:07 IST

Samara: Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera will win his 100th cap for Uruguay after being selected to face Russia in Group A on Monday.

The 32-year-old Uruguayan goalkeeper plays for Turkish club Galatasaray. AFP

He will also break his nation’s record for World Cup appearances, with 14. Sebastian Coates comes in for the injured Jose Gimenez in defence as Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez makes four changes for the clash.

With both teams already qualified for the last 16, Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov also chose to make three changes to the side that beat Egypt 3-1. Aleksei Miranchuk replaces Aleksandr Golovin whilst Igor Smolnikov and Fyodor Kudryashov come in as full backs.

The match will decide who finishes top of the group as both teams are on six points.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 20:38 PM

