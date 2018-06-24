Football world cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay defender Jose Maria Gimenez ruled out of Group A decider due to thigh injury

Sports Agence France-Presse Jun 24, 2018 10:27:14 IST

Nizhniy Novgorod: Uruguay defender Jose Maria Gimenez is out of his country's World Cup game against hosts Russia, which will determine who will top Group A, because of a thigh injury, officials said on Saturday.

Uruguay's defender Jose Gimenez runs after the ball during 2018 World Cup Group A football match against Egypt. AFP

Uruguay's defender Jose Gimenez runs after the ball during 2018 World Cup Group A football match against Egypt. AFP

The Atletico Madrid centre-half "will not be taken into account for the match... against Russia," the Uruguayan Football Association said in a statement.

The match takes place on Monday in Samara.

Uruguay and Russia have both won their first two matches, though the hosts have a far more impressive goal difference.

Both teams have already qualified for the last 16 and will either play Portugal, Spain or Iran in the next round depending on final match results in Group B.

A stuttering Uruguay have won both their matches, against Egypt and Saudi Arabia. 1-0.

Gimenez scored the late winner in the first game.

