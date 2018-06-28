FIFA World Cup 2018: Sportswear giant Adidas believes Germany's premature tournament exit won't affect goal of selling eight million shirts

Frankfurt: German sporting goods maker Adidas said on Thursday that it expects to sell around eight million football shirts this year even after Germany's shock exit from the World Cup.

"Of course we're disappointed, but that's sport, we're sponsors, we're there in good and in bad moments," a spokeswoman told AFP. "Together (with Germany) we've become world champions four times and European champions three times in the past," she added.

Bavaria-based Adidas sponsors 12 teams taking part in this year's Russia World Cup, of which six have definitely qualified for the knockout stage, namely Russia, Sweden, Mexico, Spain, Argentina and Belgium. Colombia and Japan, who are also sponsored by Adidas, could still make it past the group stage.

The sporting goods manufacturer expects combined sales of all its sponsored teams' kits to reach around eight million units, which would be more than they sold during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

When it comes to their primary competitors, the US-based brand Nike boasts England, Brazil, Croatia, Portugal and France among its remaining lineup, while Germany's Puma sponsors Switzerland, Uruguay and Senegal.

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the points table of FIFA World Cup 2018