Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: South Korea have one percent chance of staying in the tournament, says midfielder Ju Se-jong

Sports Agence France-Presse Jun 26, 2018 15:40:45 IST

Saint Petersburg: South Korea midfielder Ju Se-jong believes his side's chances of staying in the World Cup rose from zero to one per cent after Germany's dramatic win over Sweden.

Toni Kroos' injury-time strike means Korea can still progress from Group F but only if they beat the world champions on Wednesday and Sweden lose to Mexico.

South Korea's players Ju Se-Jong and Moon Seon-Min attend a press conference in Saint Petersburg. AFP

South Korea's players Ju Se-Jong and Moon Seon-Min attend a press conference in Saint Petersburg. AFP

Australia vs Peru and Denmark vs France will start at 7.30 pm while Nigeria vs Argentina and Iceland vs Croatia  will start at 11.30 pm on Tuesday 

Korea have not yet registered a point in Russia and when returning to Saint Petersburg after Saturday's defeat to Mexico, Se-jong admits he thought their tournament was over.

"I saw the score (between Germany and Sweden) when I got on the plane and I thought our chances were zero per cent," Ju said at the team's training base in Lomonosov on Monday.

"But then I got off the plane and our chances had gone up to one per cent. That's life and that's sport. We have to try to take the opportunity and do our best."

Coming back from the brink against Sweden could prove a turning point for Germany, who can still finish top of the group if they win their last match and Mexico lose.

But they have not convinced in either of their games so far and Korea believe there are weaknesses to exploit.

"Germany have played aggressively in both of their opening matches but I think we can get a good result," Ju said.

"They have also shown some defensive vulnerability and we have Son (Heung-min) or (Lee) Seung-woo on the counter-attack."

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018 

Click here to view the Points Table of FIFA World Cup 2018​

 


Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 15:40 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores