FIFA World Cup 2018: 'Not the first time Germany went to Russia unprepared', Twitter reacts to defending champions' shock exit

Defending Champions Germany crashed out of the World Cup after suffering a stunning 2-0 defeat at the hands of a tenacious South Korea on Wednesday that eliminated them in the opening round for the first time in 80 years.

Germany would have progressed with a win at the Kazan Arena but barely looked capable of scoring against the Koreans, let alone going on to successfully defend the title they won in Brazil four years ago.

In the final frantic minutes in front of 41,835 flabbergasted fans, Kim Young-gwon and Son Heung-min finished off Joachim Loew’s Germany side with two stoppage-time goals to condemn them to finishing bottom of the group on three points.

The Germans, who have won four World Cups and finished runners-up four times, entered this year’s tournament heavily backed to retain their title.

Instead, they will head home after a scarcely believable failure, having been unable to break down the South Koreans and after a shock 1-0 loss to Mexico in their opening group match.

The South Koreans, who had no idea of the score in the other match, rejoiced as if having won the tournament, while 11 German players hoped the ground would swallow them.

Germany's exit did send shockwaves across the globe. Let us take a look at some of the best reactions on micro-blogging website Twitter:

South Korea's victory over Germany certainly improved their ties with Mexico. At least, this video seems to suggest so:

here’s a better clip lmao pic.twitter.com/hT83SrNlaG — cassy 🇲🇽 (@AHNSYUJlN) June 27, 2018

Korean goalkeeper Cho Hyun Woo had a fantastic outing in his team's victory over Germany, leading to some editing his Wikipedia entry:

Who did THIS 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Congratulations South Korea!!#KORGER pic.twitter.com/YUHOACO3RQ — 백🌷| STAN BTS YALL (@roseblanc_PJM) June 27, 2018

Mexico might have been vanquished by Sweden, but fans from both teams cheered alongside each other, with both making it to the quarters:

Altogether now... "Bye bye Germany" as a joint Mexico-Sweden chorus. pic.twitter.com/mSV3ctpUdK — Amy Lawrence (@amylawrence71) June 27, 2018

The World Cup certainly has been an exciting one so far. Alex Morgan, who plays as forward for the US women's team, is one of those who agrees:

Best. World. Cup. Yet. Heartbreaking for Germany but excited to see Mexico moving. Every 3rd game has been insanity. My Stress levels ⬆️⬆️⬆️ — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) June 27, 2018

Shahid Afridi's piece of advice could perhaps help console shattered German fans:

Champions never lose, bro. They just take a break and come back stronger next time. But disappointed about Germany loss like all fans.Congrats to the Koreans for playing bravely! https://t.co/U8FEpm98iM — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 27, 2018

The second goal of the game is one that will haunt the defending champions, especially Neuer, for a long time:

Neuer getting caught with the ball 30 yards from the opposition's goal will never get old. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) June 27, 2018

Gary Linekar getting creative day by day

Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans no longer always win. Previous version is confined to history. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 27, 2018 The fans too......

This isn't the first time Germany went to Russia unprepared #GER #WorldCup — Mexican Rug Dealer (@MikeElChingon) June 27, 2018

🇫🇷 1998: France WIN World Cup 🇫🇷 2002: France OUT in Group Stage 🇮🇹 2006: Italy WIN World Cup 🇮🇹 2010: Italy OUT in Group Stage 🇪🇸 2010: Spain WIN World Cup 🇪🇸 2014: Spain OUT in Group Stage 🇩🇪 2014: Germany WIN World Cup 🇩🇪 2018: Germany Out in Group Stage — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) June 27, 2018

