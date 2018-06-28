Football world cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: 'Not the first time Germany went to Russia unprepared', Twitter reacts to defending champions' shock exit

Sports FP Sports Jun 28, 2018 01:23:40 IST

Defending Champions Germany crashed out of the World Cup after suffering a stunning 2-0 defeat at the hands of a tenacious South Korea on Wednesday that eliminated them in the opening round for the first time in 80 years.

Germany would have progressed with a win at the Kazan Arena but barely looked capable of scoring against the Koreans, let alone going on to successfully defend the title they won in Brazil four years ago.

In the final frantic minutes in front of 41,835 flabbergasted fans, Kim Young-gwon and Son Heung-min finished off Joachim Loew’s Germany side with two stoppage-time goals to condemn them to finishing bottom of the group on three points.

The Germans were left in a state of disbelief after their maiden first-round exit in a World Cup. AFP

The Germans were left in a state of disbelief after their maiden first-round exit in a World Cup. AFP

The Germans, who have won four World Cups and finished runners-up four times, entered this year’s tournament heavily backed to retain their title.

Instead, they will head home after a scarcely believable failure, having been unable to break down the South Koreans and after a shock 1-0 loss to Mexico in their opening group match.

The South Koreans, who had no idea of the score in the other match, rejoiced as if having won the tournament, while 11 German players hoped the ground would swallow them.

Germany's exit did send shockwaves across the globe. Let us take a look at some of the best reactions on micro-blogging website Twitter:

South Korea's victory over Germany certainly improved their ties with Mexico. At least, this video seems to suggest so:

Korean goalkeeper Cho Hyun Woo had a fantastic outing in his team's victory over Germany, leading to some editing his Wikipedia entry:

Mexico might have been vanquished by Sweden, but fans from both teams cheered alongside each other, with both making it to the quarters:

The World Cup certainly has been an exciting one so far. Alex Morgan, who plays as forward for the US women's team, is one of those who agrees:

Shahid Afridi's piece of advice could perhaps help console shattered German fans:

The second goal of the game is one that will haunt the defending champions, especially Neuer, for a long time:

Gary Linekar getting creative day by day

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 01:23 AM

