You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Midfielder Fabian Delph may miss second-round match to be in England for birth of child

Sports Reuters Jun 17, 2018 18:14:16 IST

Repino: England midfielder Fabian Delph is ready to miss a World Cup match in order to be present at the birth of his third child, the Manchester City player said on Saturday.

Delph’s wife Natalie’s due date is 30 June, two days after England’s final group game against Belgium in Kaliningrad. England’s support staff are ready to provide the player a plane to get home as soon as he gets word of an impending birth and then jet him back to Russia to rejoin the squad.

Fabian Delph will be allowed to fly back home if the birth of his child clashes with an England match at the World Cup. AFP

Fabian Delph will be allowed to fly back home if the birth of his child clashes with an England match at the World Cup. AFP

“Obviously I would have to get back to England and then get back again and obviously that is not ideal but it is part of life,” he said, adding, “We are about to have a third child and I am not about to miss it if I can help it but I want to get back as fast as I can – we will have to see.”

If England finish top of Group G, they will have a four-day gap before their second-round match in Rostov-on-Don. Should they finish runners-up, Delph will have an extra day to complete his journey, before the second-round match in Moscow on 3 July.

Delph said his team mates are behind his plan which has been cleared with manager Gareth Southgate. “They are fine about it, Gareth understands how important family is to me, he is the same as well.

“We have spoken about it – he was once at England camp and had to fly back for the birth of his child. He got back ten minutes before, he said. Hopefully I can do the same,” added the versatile Delph, who is not expected to start England’s opening game against Tunisia on Monday.

Delph said that he would have no hesitation in making the trip, even if he knew that he was due to start a game. “Absolutely – we have got a fantastic squad, great players and if I am selected to play and then have to go back to see my family there are players more than capable of doing the job that I can do, if not better, so I am confident with that decision,” he said.

Click here for comprehensive coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the Points Table of FIFA World Cup 2018


Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 18:14 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See
Group E - 17 Jun 2018
Costa Rica
0:1
Serbia
Match Center



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores