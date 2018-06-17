FIFA World Cup 2018: Midfielder Fabian Delph may miss second-round match to be in England for birth of child

Repino: England midfielder Fabian Delph is ready to miss a World Cup match in order to be present at the birth of his third child, the Manchester City player said on Saturday.

Delph’s wife Natalie’s due date is 30 June, two days after England’s final group game against Belgium in Kaliningrad. England’s support staff are ready to provide the player a plane to get home as soon as he gets word of an impending birth and then jet him back to Russia to rejoin the squad.

“Obviously I would have to get back to England and then get back again and obviously that is not ideal but it is part of life,” he said, adding, “We are about to have a third child and I am not about to miss it if I can help it but I want to get back as fast as I can – we will have to see.”

If England finish top of Group G, they will have a four-day gap before their second-round match in Rostov-on-Don. Should they finish runners-up, Delph will have an extra day to complete his journey, before the second-round match in Moscow on 3 July.