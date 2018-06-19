You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Iceland's back up keeper Runar Alex Runarsson signs with Ligue 1 club Dijon

Jun 19, 2018

Lyon: Young Iceland goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson has joined French top flight club Dijon and will go up against the likes of Paris Saint Germain, Marseille and Monaco next season.

Runar Alex Runarsson travelled to Russia with the Iceland squad as backup toHannes Halldorsson . AFP

The 23-year-old was called up to the Iceland squad in May and is currently out in Russia as stand in to Hannes Halldorsson. He has three caps and was in goal for Iceland when Mexico beat them 3-0 in March out in California.

"He's technically gifted, has no fear of aerial play and is very good with his feet," said Dijon director Sebastien Larcier. "He has the right temperament and bags of charisma," Larcier said of the 6ft 2in stopper.

Runarsson, whose father won over 100 caps in the Iceland midfield, has signed a four year deal with the Ligue 1 club after two solid seasons at FC Nordsjælland in Denmark.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018

