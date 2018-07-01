FIFA World Cup 2018: Google Doodle celebrates football culture of Russia, Spain and other nations on Day 17

Google Doodle continued its series on the 32 participating countries at the FIFA World Cup 2018 and their rich football culture on Day 17.

The doodle for Sunday features four teams from the Round of 16 matches that will be in action at the mega event in Russia — Spain, Russia, Croatia and Denmark. Once you click on the doodle, it slides from one country to the next as each illustration depicts the footballing culture of the nation and what makes the sport unique for them.

For Arina Shabanova from the host nation, football was always the main game of the country where every kid in the yard plays it. She says, "This is not just a game, but also a spectacle that gathers people together, like gatherings with songs by the fire, but only much larger."

According to Andres Lozano from Spain, "Football was always the main game of the country, every kid in the yard plays it. This is not just a game, but also a spectacle that gathers people together, like gatherings with songs by the fire, but only much larger."

While Vedran Klemens said that football has always been Croatia's favourite pastime, Denmark's Rune Fisker hopes that his compatriots can feel "the joy and excitement that Danes feel for football (and their bikes!)."

Sunday will feature two of the eight Round of 16 matches. In the first match at 7.30 pm, hosts Russia will take on 2010 World Cup champions Spain at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The second match at 11.30 pm will see Group D toppers Croatia play Denmark at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. The winner of the two matches will play each other in the quarter-final.

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the points table of FIFA World Cup 2018