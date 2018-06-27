FIFA World Cup 2018: Google Doodle celebrates football culture of Brazil, Germany, Mexico and other nations on Day 14

Google Doodle continued its series on the 32 participating countries at the FIFA World Cup 2018 and their rich football culture on Day 14.

The doodle for Wednesday features the eight teams from Group E and F that will be in action at the premier event in Russia — Brazil, Costa Rica, Serbia, Switzerland, Germany, Mexico, South Korea and Sweden.

Once you click on the doodle, it slides from one country to the next as each illustration depicts the footballing culture of the nation and what makes the sport unique for them.

The first doodle if from South Korea and it depicts South Korean fans cheering as they watch a football match on a screen in a public place. Speaking about football in South Korea, artist Subin Yang says, "Football has been and remains as one of the favourite sports of Korean people. We tend to look at football matches and see beyond a sport. When the football team wins a game, people also feel the pride for the country surge. Football, like many other sports, really brings Korean people together in unison and the performance of the national team at the 2002 World Cup still remains as a legend for many people in Korea."

According to Brazilian artist Pedro Vergani, football in Brazil is a state of mind. "It is a moment when the country gathers to celebrate (or cry) together. It is an expression of an important part of our culture; it is art, rhythm, dance, hard work, teamwork and a dash of cheekiness."

"In Mexico, football is passion, tradition, and magic. When the game starts, only one thing matters, the ball – more powerful than any social barrier," says Mexican artist Valeria Alvarez.

On Wednesday, Brazil take on Costa Rica to book their spot in the Round of 16, while Switzerland and Serbia will clash in a winner-takes-all match in Group D.

Defending champions Germany find themselves in an unfamiliar position as they battle to stay in the tournament. All four teams in Group E have a chance of making it to the knockout rounds with leaders Mexico facing third-placed Sweden. Germany take on South Korea in the hope of pipping Sweden or Mexico to the next rounds.

