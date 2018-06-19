FIFA World Cup 2018: Germany's loss against Mexico gives Belgium, England incentive to finish second in group

Germany’s surprise loss to Mexico could create a strange situation in Group G where England and Belgium may face a theoretically easier path to the last four if they finish second rather than top of the standings.
The winners of Group G — which also features Tunisia and Panama — will play a last-16 match against the Group H runners-up, Colombia, Japan, Senegal or Poland.
If that game is won the most likely quarter-final opponents would be five-times world champions Brazil. The path for the runners-up was expected to lead to an equally difficult quarter-final against defending champions Germany, after a round of 16 game against the winners of Group H.
Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018
Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018
Click here to view the Points Table of FIFA World Cup 2018
Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 20:31 PM