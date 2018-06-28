FIFA World Cup 2018: Former captain Iker Casillas warns Spain to not underestimate Russia in round of 16 fixture

Moscow: Former Spain captain Iker Casillas on Thursday warned that La Roja's upcoming knockout match against this year's FIFA World Cup host Russia would present a real challenge.

The once first-choice goalkeeper, who now plies his trade with Porto, spoke with Efe after taking part in a friendly game of legends versus youth teams alongside Brazil legend Ronaldo and his former national teammate Carles Puyol in Moscow's Red Square.

"I hope Spain plays well, as they have done until now but that they have a little more edge," the former Real Madrid man said, although he highlighted that playing against a host nation was no easy feat.

"Anything can happen in a game of football," he said. He said he hoped Spain and Brazil would play in the final but pointed to Germany's shock exit from the running at the hands of South Korea on Wednesday evening as another example that the game could be full of surprises.

"It's good for football, its good that the teams are more and more equal," he added. Spain take on Russia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

