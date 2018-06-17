You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Ex-Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic to become Serbia's most capped player in opener against Costa Rica

Jun 17, 2018

Samara: Branislav Ivanovic will become Serbia’s most capped player after he was named in the side for their World Cup Group E opener against Costa Rica at the Samara Arena on Sunday.

Branislav Ivanovic will become Serbia's most capped player after Serbia's opening match against Costa Rica. AFP

The former Chelsea defender will make his 104th international appearance, surpassing the previous record of 103 which he held jointly with former midfielder Dejan Stankovic.

Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic, taking charge of his first competitive game, picked in-form striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to spearhead the attack.

Costa Rica have stuck with the spine of the team who reached the quarter-finals four years ago, with Real Madrid’s Keylor Navas in goal, Deportivo La Coruna’s Celso Borges in midfield and captain Bryan Ruiz as their main creative influence.

Jun 17, 2018

