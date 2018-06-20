You are here:
FIFA World Cup 2018: England's Dele Alli suffers thigh strain during Tunisia clash, to be monitored over coming days

Sports Reuters Jun 20, 2018 10:56:35 IST

Repino: England midfielder Dele Alli suffered a slight thigh strain in their opening 2-1 Group G win over Tunisia and the injury will have to be managed over the coming days, the FA said on Twitter.

England head coach Gareth Southgate escorts Dele Alli after replacing him with Ruben Loftus-Cheek during the group G match against Tunisia. AP

England head coach Gareth Southgate escorts Dele Alli after replacing him with Ruben Loftus-Cheek during the group G match against Tunisia. AP

The 22-year-old seemed to pull up with a muscle problem in the first half, with Fabian Delph getting ready to come on, but Alli managed to continue until being taken off after 80 minutes.

The Tottenham Hotspur player had a scan on Tuesday while his team mates trained after picking up the strain in Volgograd.

“We had to keep monitoring Dele,” England manager Gareth Southgate said on Monday. “He was feeling a little bit of an issue just before halftime, but he felt he could carry on.”

England play their second match on Sunday in Nizhny Novgorod against Panama, who lost 3-0 to Belgium in their opener.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 10:56 AM

