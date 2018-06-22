Football world cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Egypt to formally protest refereeing decisions in loss against host nation Russia

Sports Reuters Jun 22, 2018 16:58:09 IST

Moscow: Egypt will formally protest to FIFA about the performance of Paraguayan referee Enrique Caceres whose decisions they feel prejudiced the outcome of their World Cup game against hosts Russia in St Petersburg on Tuesday.

Ahmed Fathi scored an own goal under pressure in Egypt's match against Russia. AFP

“We want an investigation into the performance of the whole refereeing team,” Egyptian Football Association president Hany Abo Rida told Reuters on Friday. Egypt lost the game 3-1 to suffer a second defeat at the tournament and an early elimination in their first World Cup appearance since 1990.

Abo Rida, who is also a FIFA Council member, said Egypt felt full-back Ahmed Fathi was pushed in the process of attempting to clear the ball two minutes into the second half and as a consequence of the push, steered the ball into his own net to give Russia the lead. He also felt there was a legitimate penalty appeal in the 78th minute for striker Marwan Mohsen, who was bundled over by Russia's Ilya Kutepov. By that stage, Egypt were 3-1 down.

“The referee should have used VAR (the Video Assistant Referee system) to check and award the penalty. They should have also seen that Fathi had been pushed. It is our right to complain and ask for an investigation,” he said.

Egypt play their final Group A game against Saudi Arabia in a contest between two eliminated teams in Volgograd on Monday. “I know people in Egypt are not happy with our results but it is our first tournament in 28 years. We lacked experience,” Abo Rida added.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 16:58 PM

