FIFA World Cup 2018: Dani Carvajal speaks out against media, says Spain don't deserve criticism for unbeaten group stage performance

Krasnodar: Defender Dani Carvajal on Thursday said Spain have been excessively criticised throughout their group stage run at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Spain played out a 3-3 draw in their first Group B clash with Portugal and then won against Iran 1-0 before sealing their round-of-16 berth with a 2-2 draw against Morocco.

"I think we were criticized too much. After all, we have not lost in two years, we won the group, something not many teams can say," Carvajal said at a press conference.

"That our play has not been good, and we could have done more, no one doubts this, but if the media question us that much, this does not do any good to us," said the 26-year-old Real Madrid right-back.

"We want to please the whole country and we will fight for that. It is obvious that we have to be self-critical, but it's clear also that there is no easy opponent in a World Cup; any opponent will make things difficult," Carvajal concluded.

