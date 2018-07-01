Football world cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez might play against England after scans fail to find muscle tear

Sports Reuters Jul 01, 2018 16:59:23 IST

Saint Petersburg: Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez is not as badly injured as feared, raising the possibility he could feature in Tuesday’s World Cup round of 16 clash against England.

James Rodriguez walks off the pitch after getting injured against Senegal. AFP

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) issued a statement in the early hours of Sunday giving an update on Rodriguez. “James Rodríguez underwent a scan today which showed that he is suffering from minor edema (swelling caused by an accumulation of fluid) in his right leg, but that there has been no muscle tear,” the FCF said.

Rodriguez, who was substituted in the final group game against Senegal, did not take part in training on Saturday and the Federation gave no indication of whether he would be fit to face Gareth Southgate’s side in Moscow.

Colombia striker Miguel Borja also missed the practice session after he felt discomfort in his knee during Friday’s training.

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 16:59 PM

Also See




