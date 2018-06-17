You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Coach Juan Carlos Osorio insists Mexico will be fearless against champions Germany

Sports Agence France-Presse Jun 17, 2018 16:08:50 IST

Moscow: Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio pledged his team would go on the attack against defending World Cup champions Germany when the two sides meet in their opening game on Sunday.

Germany defeated Mexico 4-1 on the way to hoisting the Confederations Cup trophy in Russia last year, but Osorio said he will not alter his side's approach for the Group F showdown.

"It's a great opportunity for Mexican football, to be here and play the current world champions," Osorio told reporters in Moscow.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Mexico Press Conference - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 16, 2018 Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio during the press conference REUTERS/Gleb Garanich - RC1D747E9DF0

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio pledged his team would go on the attack against defending World Cup champions Germany. Reuters

"They're a very strong team with wonderful players and very well managed. They're favourites to win the World Cup.

"They have two central midfielders very capable of commanding and controlling the game if we allow them to do it. (Toni) Kroos and (Sami) Khedira are two top-level midfielders.

"Nevertheless, we can compete with them, we think we have a good chance to match up with them and go head to head against them."

Mexico are appearing at a seventh successive World Cup, having fallen at the last-16 stage in each of the past six tournaments.

They have beaten Germany just once in 11 attempts, a 2-0 friendly win in 1985, but Osorio believes his players must ignore the team's poor record against the four-time world champions.

"You always have to play to win and not fear defeat. We have to be ready to play and really believe we can be a match for them.

"We're focusing on making sure that the players who play tomorrow understand this is a normal game like any others. If they can grasp that then I think we have a good chance of winning.

"Those playing for the first time in a World Cup, they need to remember it's just a football game."

Only a handful of the Germany players who started the 2017 Confederations Cup semi-final will start against Mexico at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Joachim Loew rested several experienced regulars such as Kroos, Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Mesut Ozil for that tournament to prioritise youth.

Osorio expects a vastly different encounter with those Germany stalwarts now back.

"In our opinion the Germany national team is very different now. In the Confederations Cup there was a very strong emphasis on the transitional game," said Osorio.

"Now it's a back four and so they had one extra player in midfield or attack. It's now more of a possession game so it brings a very different question to their play."

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the Points Table of FIFA World Cup 2018


Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 16:08 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See
Group E - 17 Jun 2018
Costa Rica
0:1
Serbia
Match Center



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores