FIFA World Cup 2018: Coach Heimir Hallgrimsson referees youth competition in hometown days after Iceland get knocked out

Sochi: Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson has put the disappointment of missing the World Cup knockout stage behind him by moving on to his next big tournament — a youth competition in his home town of Vestmannaeyjar on the tiny island of Heimaey.

Iceland held two-time champions Argentina to a stunning draw in their opening World Cup game but it turned out to be the only point they mustered in Russia as they lost to Nigeria and Croatia and headed home after exiting the tournament on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old Hallgrimsson was back on the pitch in Vestmannaeyjar on Friday morning, whistle in hand, refereeing tournament games between Icelandic sixth-graders in the driving rain. The Icelandic FA’s official account tweeted a picture of the popular coach and some of the players.

💪 Fresh from the @FIFAWorldCup our manager, Heimir Hallgrímsson, is refereeing at a huge youth football tournament in his home town of Vestmannaeyjar.#fyririsland pic.twitter.com/8m0rXs9on6 — Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) June 29, 2018

Vestmannaeyjar, which is the name of both the town and the archipelago the island of Heimaey is situated in, is home to around 4,000 people. Hallgrimsson, a qualified dentist, still has a practice there.

