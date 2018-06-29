Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Coach Heimir Hallgrimsson referees youth competition in hometown days after Iceland get knocked out

Sports Reuters Jun 29, 2018 20:10:55 IST

Sochi: Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson has put the disappointment of missing the World Cup knockout stage behind him by moving on to his next big tournament — a youth competition in his home town of Vestmannaeyjar on the tiny island of Heimaey.

Heimir Hallgrimsson has overseen Iceland's incrdible journey which saw the tiny nation of just 335,000 people reaching the quarter finals of Euro 2016 and qualifying for the World Cup. AFP

Heimir Hallgrimsson has overseen Iceland's incrdible journey which saw the tiny nation of just 335,000 people reaching the quarter finals of Euro 2016 and qualifying for the World Cup. AFP

Iceland held two-time champions Argentina to a stunning draw in their opening World Cup game but it turned out to be the only point they mustered in Russia as they lost to Nigeria and Croatia and headed home after exiting the tournament on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old Hallgrimsson was back on the pitch in Vestmannaeyjar on Friday morning, whistle in hand, refereeing tournament games between Icelandic sixth-graders in the driving rain. The Icelandic FA’s official account tweeted a picture of the popular coach and some of the players.

Vestmannaeyjar, which is the name of both the town and the archipelago the island of Heimaey is situated in, is home to around 4,000 people. Hallgrimsson, a qualified dentist, still has a practice there.

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the points table of FIFA World Cup 2018


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 20:10 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores