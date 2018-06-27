Football world cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Captain Sergio Ramos urges fans to support Spain after underwhelming group stage performance

Sports IANS Jun 27, 2018 18:04:48 IST

Krasnodar: Spain captain Sergio Ramos took to social media on Wednesday, urging fans to unite behind the national team as it prepares to play hosts Russia in the FIFA World Cup's last-16 knockout phase.

File image of Sergio Ramos. AFP

The center-back, who also captains Real Madrid, said it did not matter whether fans were critical of La Roja so long as they felt proud to support the team, reports Efe.

"We want you to feel proud of the team. The same pride we feel when we wear the shirt. Proud to be Spanish and proud to represent Spain," wrote the defender, who has made over 150 appearances for his country. The Spanish national team has had its fair share of criticism in a relatively underwhelming performance at the World Cup so far.

Particular focus has been heaped on goalkeeper David de Gea, who has let a total of five goals in during the campaign. Two Ramos errors in the last group match against Morocco also contributed to the North African team's testing performance, which ended 2-2.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 18:04 PM

