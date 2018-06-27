Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld wary of England's ability to score from set pieces

Sports IANS Jun 27, 2018 18:43:22 IST

Moscow: Belgium central defender Toby Alderweireld knows more about the threat posed by England striker Harry Kane than virtually anyone else at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Toby Alderweireld will be aware of the importance of containing HArry Kane when England face Belgium on 28 June. AFP

Toby Alderweireld will be aware of the importance of containing HArry Kane when England face Belgium on 28 June. AFP

Alderweireld and his partner in central defence Jan Vertonghen share a dressing room at Tottenham Hotspur with the man who currently leads the race for the Golden Boot in this summer's tournament.

Two goals against Tunisia followed by three in the 6-1 thrashing of Panama means Kane is the first England striker to score five goals in two World Cup matches since 1986 when Gary Lineker scored a hat-trick against Poland in the group stage and followed it up with a brace of goals against Paraguay in the last 16.

"He is in a very good moment and has been all season. He's a fantastic player," the Belgian defender said to the press on Wednesday. Alderweireld highlighted the freshness in the England side which doesn't seem to be suffering from the big-tournament nerves which has affected them recently in other major competitions.

"I know England a bit and I think there is a good group, they are young players who are proud to play for England and you can see that on the pitch. They have an idea of how they want to play and they have a good manager," Alderweireld said.

England have been the most effective side in Russia from set pieces, netting six of their eight goals from dead-ball situations with three goals coming after a corner kick, two from the penalty spot and one following a free kick. "We know that (set pieces are) vital for them, so we have to do well and defend because it is a real strength for them," he said.

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the points table of FIFA World Cup 2018


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 18:43 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores