You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium bank on Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen, send back Laurent Ciman

Sports Reuters Jun 16, 2018 14:57:15 IST

Samara: Belgium have sent standby defender Laurent Ciman home, showing confidence in the fitness of key defenders Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen ahead of their World Cup opener on Monday.

Players of the Belgium's national football team before boarding their flight to Russia. AFP

Players of the Belgium's national football team before boarding their flight to Russia. AFP

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez will now be hoping the veteran pair do not suffer a recurrence of the injuries that have disrupted their World Cup preparation.

Captain Kompany injured his groin in a pre-tournament friendly against Portugal, while Barcelona’s Vermaelen has been carrying a hamstring injury he suffered last month.

Los Angeles FC defender Ciman had been training with the Belgian side in Russia in case Kompany or Vermaelen failed fitness tests.

Martinez can also call upon the Tottenham Hotspur pair of Jan Vertonghan and Toby Alderweireld, as well as Celtic’s Dedryck Boyata, in central defence.

Belgium begin their Group G campaign against Panama in Sochi.

Click here for comprehensive coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018: https://www.firstpost.com/fifa-2018/

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018: https://www.firstpost.com/fifa-2018/schedule/

Click here to view the Points Table of FIFA World Cup 2018​: https://www.firstpost.com/fifa-2018/football-world-cup-points-table/

 

 


Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 14:57 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See

No Live Matches




Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores