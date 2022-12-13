Ferrari name Frederic Vasseur as new Formula One team principal
Vasseur led Alfa Romeo to sixth in the constructors’ championship this year, in what was their best finish for a decade.
Ferrari have appointed Fred Vasseur as Team Principal, with the Alfa Romeo boss and Sauber Motorsport CEO replacing Mattia Binotto for the next Formula 1 season.
Binotto resigned from his position last month having held the job for four years as Ferrari’s Team Principal.
Vasseur led Alfa Romeo to sixth in the constructors’ championship this year, in what was their best finish for a decade. He had been with Sauber for six years, has a twenty year motorsport experience, including a stint as Renault team boss in 2016.
Also Read | Mattia Binotto pays the price for Red Bull dominance
On his appointment, Vasseur said, “I am truly delighted and honoured to take over the leadership of Scuderia Ferrari as Team Principal. As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me.
“I look forward to working with the talented and truly passionate team in Maranello to honour the history and heritage of the Scuderia and deliver for our Tifosi around the world.”
After a dreadful 2020 season and a lacklustre year of recovery in 2021, Ferrari began this Formula 1 season with two wins in the opening three races but were then swept aside by the Red Bull as Max Verstappen powered to his second world title.
Ferrari claimed further victories in July but failed to win any of the remaining 11 races.
In the driver’s championship, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished second but almost 150 points adrift of Verstappen. Ferrari also finished second in the constructors’ championship, but by over 200 points.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Formula 1: Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto pays price for Red Bull dominance
Rumours had been swirling about Mattia Binotto's future ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Ferrari failed to mount a serious challenge to Red Bull.
Formula 1: Chinese Grand Prix cancelled for a fourth consecutive year due to COVID-19 restrictions
F1 has not visited the Shanghai circuit since 2019 as China pursues a strict policy of local lockdowns, virus tests and entry restrictions during the pandemic
Formula 1: Max Verstappen's home Dutch Grand Prix extends contract through 2025
The Dutch Grand Prix returned to the calendar in 2021 at the seaside Zandvoort circuit for the first time since 1985