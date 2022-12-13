Ferrari have appointed Fred Vasseur as Team Principal, with the Alfa Romeo boss and Sauber Motorsport CEO replacing Mattia Binotto for the next Formula 1 season.

Binotto resigned from his position last month having held the job for four years as Ferrari’s Team Principal.

Vasseur led Alfa Romeo to sixth in the constructors’ championship this year, in what was their best finish for a decade. He had been with Sauber for six years, has a twenty year motorsport experience, including a stint as Renault team boss in 2016.

On his appointment, Vasseur said, “I am truly delighted and honoured to take over the leadership of Scuderia Ferrari as Team Principal. As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me.

“I look forward to working with the talented and truly passionate team in Maranello to honour the history and heritage of the Scuderia and deliver for our Tifosi around the world.”

After a dreadful 2020 season and a lacklustre year of recovery in 2021, Ferrari began this Formula 1 season with two wins in the opening three races but were then swept aside by the Red Bull as Max Verstappen powered to his second world title.

Ferrari claimed further victories in July but failed to win any of the remaining 11 races.

In the driver’s championship, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished second but almost 150 points adrift of Verstappen. Ferrari also finished second in the constructors’ championship, but by over 200 points.

