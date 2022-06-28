In the interview, Piquet was talking about the controversial incident at the 2021 British Grand Prix when Hamilton and Verstappen collided on the first lap.

Formula 1 and Mercedes have released statements condemning former driver Nelson Piquet for allegedly using a racial slur for Lewis Hamilton. In the interview, Piquet called the seven-time champion "a little n*****," with F1 and Mercedes both denouncing use of racist language.

In the statement, F1 said: “Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society."

“Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect. His tireless efforts to increase diversity and inclusion are a lesson to many and something we are committed to at F1.”

Mercedes, who Hamilton represents, said, "We condemn in the strongest terms any use of racist of discriminatory language of any kind."

"Lewis has spearheaded our sport’s efforts to combat racism, and he is a true champion of diversity on and off track."

"Together, we share a vision for a diverse and inclusive motorsport, and this incident underlines the fundamental importance of continuing to strive for a brighter future."

The interview dates back to November last year when the 69-year-old was speaking about the massive accident involving Hamilton and Max Verstappen at Silverstone in the British Grand Prix.

During the conversation on Motorsport Talk, Piquet Sr. said, “The little n****r [Hamilton] put the car in and left because there was no way to pass two cars on that corner. He made a joke. Lucky for him, only the other one [Max Verstappen] got f****d up.”

Verstappen and Hamilton collide! The title rivals come together at Copse, pitching Verstappen into a high-speed crash. The Dutchman was able to walk away but he has been taken to hospital for precautionary checks#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ol1s9dRJoa — Formula 1 (@F1) July 18, 2021

In the highly controversial incident, the two title contenders collided on the first lap with Verstappen needing to be taken to the hospital for precautionary checks.

Meanwhile, Hamilton, whose car was damaged in the incident, was able to continue and went on to win the race despite being given a 10 second time penalty.

