Carlo Ancelotti-managed Real Madrid's LaLiga triumph was tougher than it looks to the naked eye.

With a comfortable win over Espanyol on the weekend, Real Madrid pulled off a record 35th LaLiga title. What makes the triumph even more special is the fact that they grabbed the silverware with four league matches – including a home game against crosstown rivals and last year’s champions Atletico Madrid – to go. This represents them with the opportunity to get the customary ‘Guard of Honours’ from their arch-rivals.

However, the triumph was tougher than it seems as the season came up with its sets of issues and makes for a good review on how Madrid waved the storm to their third LaLiga title in six seasons.

Return of Ancelotti as manager

With the departure of Zinedine Zidane at the culmination of the previous season, club president Florentino Perez turned to ‘the peacemaker’ Carlo Ancelotti to settle down a troubled Real locker room, which seemed distorted with Sergio Ramos’s departure and the presence of a rebel in Gareth Bale.

To Ancelotti’s credit, the Italian tactician picked up from where Zidane and used the same core of players with pretty much the same style of play. Of course, there were some major reshuffles at the back but the front line and midfield had a familiar look.

What Ancelotti, who won the much-awaited ‘La Decima’ (Club’s 10th Champions League title) in 2014, brought with him was his hunger for the league title as he missed out on it from a favourable position during his maiden season in charge of the club. The 62-year-old Italian, who has now won the title in all top five leagues of Europe, understood early into the season that star names Bale and Eden Hazard are unreliable and showed faith in indigenous talents in Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez, who made some telling contributions during the season. However, there was only one guy in the squad on whom Ancelotti could solely rely on bringing results when things go didn’t as per plan and that was Karim Benzema.

Benzema turns a superstar

Playing in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo for the majority of his career, Benzema was always seen as the guy who sacrificed personal glory for the greater good. The 34-year-old French striker was impactful in the previous season as well with 30 goals in 46 games but those decisive goals in big matches were still lacking and kept him away from the superstar status.

✅ 81 POINTS

25 WINS

⚽️ 73 GOALS SCORED

29 GOALS CONCEDED

40 POINTS AT HOME

@Benzema TOP SCORER The best stats from @realmadriden’s season! — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 1, 2022

A smart No 9 like Benzema understood that well and came out a better version of himself in 2021-22 season. That has been reflected in his goal tally as he scored 42 goals in as many games so far while surpassing his previous league goal tally of 23 by three more strikes already. Turning more effective in the matches that mattered the most, the Frenchman scored 18 goals in his last 13 appearances. And for a change, he had a deputy in a Brazilian wunderkind, who finally quantified his performance to match the enormous quality he possessed.

Vinicius Jr. comes of age

Vinicius Junior dazzled Santiago Bernabeu with his trickery and street-smart football since he was signed by the club four years ago. However, he often came out as a headless chicken, who didn’t know when to leave the ball for his teammate or make that pass after taking out two-three defenders, even inside the box.

To the club’s credit, they remained patient with their multi-million purchase and gave him the time to prosper. The 21-year-old Brazilian repaid the faith shown in him with a breakout season that saw him score 14 times so far to form the best-attacking trio with Benzema and Asensio (10 goals). But the potency in attack would have meant little if not for the side’s sturdy defence.

Defensive stability despite Ramos and Varane's departure

Conceding just 29 goals in 34 games, Real Madrid's defence formed the second most successful defensive side in the league. In fact, the team only has to pat themselves for being so tight, especially after the departure of their club legend Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Being second-placed Sevilla by just a goal in the goal-conceded chart, Real Madrid's defence never showed any frailties in the league campaign. The bulk of that praise falls on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, newly signed David Alaba and Brazilian defender Eder Militao. The trio often combined and more often than not put in solo shifts in some memorable efforts to save Real’s blushes, especially when defensive midfielder Casemiro didn’t have his best season.

Youngsters bring competition in midfield

Casemiro's place in the squad isn't for granted anymore with the likes of Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga chipping in. The young duo were crucial in bringing that agility and pace at the heart of Madrid’s game and were something that was found wanting in Madrid’s midfield.

The likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, who were often deemed slow and predictable, had to stretch their limits. As a result the 36-year-old Croatian midfield magician earned the cult status as a legend of the club with some brilliant performances. Kroos, who started off slowly, too returned to excellent form and had presented Ancelotti with the luxury of having options in the midfield when other departments were found short-staffed in quality.

