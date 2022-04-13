Explained: Why UEFA directed Atlético Madrid to put up #NoToRacism banner across 5,000 seats in stadium

The club must close a section of at least 5,000 seats at Metropolitano Stadium for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City and display a UEFA banner there reading “#NoToRacism.”

Atlético Madrid is in the limelight over a Nazi salute and subsequent UEFA sanction.

In a shocking video clip that made the rounds on the Internet, Atletico fans can be seen acting in a rough manner while one could be seen enacting a Nazi salute during a match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on 5 April, Tuesday.

The fan was filmed making a Nazi-style gesture during Atlético’s 1-0 loss at City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final last Tuesday.

What did UEFA do?

UEFA said last Friday it charged the Spanish club with “discriminatory behavior” after examining the video.

On Monday, the next working day, the closure was announced by its appeals body.

The fast-tracked process ensured Atlético serves the sanction in an equally high-profile game against the same opponent, rather than potentially waiting until next season for a group-stage game in a lower-tier competition. Atlético currently is fourth in LaLiga, just one point ahead of the Europa League qualifying place.

The club must close a section of at least 5,000 seats at Metropolitano Stadium for the second leg and display a UEFA banner there saying “#NoToRacism.”

What exactly happened?

A video footage shot by a Manchester City fan showed a number of Atletico (visiting) supporters standing with their arms outstretched and performing salutes while waving a flag.

Atletico's visit has been marred by this incident and has drawn criticism surrounding racism and violence from its 2,100 supporters as Manchester Evening News reported.

Reports of racism were registered with the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) during the game and arrests were made. However, it was unclear as to how many were arrested.

Other incidents at the match

Unconfirmed reports of a steward being attacked and Atletico fan spitting onto City fans in the lower tiers have also surfaced.

Manchester Evening News reported the version of a City fan called Nick who attended the game. "It started straight away with them booing the taking of the knee," Nick said. "Then every time Raheem Sterling came down the side of the pitch near them they were booing him as well. Then they were also doing Nazi salutes. I have no doubt at all that's what they were doing. It wasn't just one or two I'd say it was a good 10 per cent of the fans," he said.

"I was just disgusted really. Maybe I'm a bit naive but I like to think things like this just don't happen anymore. We have had issues like this in the past from certain other sets of fans but to see it with my own eyes was just awful. To see the most disgusting fascist symbol that you could do, it just made me feel sick," he added.

The Spanish champions lost the opener 1-0 on 5 April and host City in Madrid in the second leg on 13 April.

This is not the first time

5 February

Disciplinary proceedings were initiated by the Spanish Football Federation's Competition Committee after Brazilian striker Vinicius Tanque suffered racist abuse during a third division league game at Atletico Madrid's B team near January end.

Allegedly, monkey chants were directed at the Atletico Baleares player during his team's 1-0 defeat in Madrid on 30 January, as reported by ESPN.

A section of spectators also shouted "monkey" when Vinicius played the ball.

When the referee failed to mention this racial abuse in the game report, Atletico Baleares reported the abuse to the Spanish FA.

The Spanish FA said there is enough evidence for disciplinary action to be taken and has called on every football club at every level to "demand zero tolerance behaviour towards racism in football and in our society."

15 March

Atletico Madrid fans were accused of racism in the stands during their defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford during Champions League.

A United fan recorded some footage during the match and shared it with Manchester Evening News — it showed a Madrid fan directing a 'monkey gesture' towards home supporters in the vicinity near the stadium's South Stand on 15 March.

The United fan, a 35-year-old from Bolton, also claimed Atletico supporters chanted Hitler slogans and made neo-Nazi salutes.

"It was horrible and shocking," he said. "When you see it for yourself you realise that this is real and it is worse than ever. It was just disgusting.

"You can only hope that more action will be taken. Racism is one of the biggest issues in football and it looks like it's not going away. It was horrific and kids were there.

"The Atletico fans were pretending to peel bananas and eat them in front of black United fans and fans of different ethnicities."

Greater Manchester Police made one arrest, followed by a second one at a nearby Metrolink station after the game.

With agency inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.