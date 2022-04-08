Rainbow flags will supposedly be taken away from fans at the World Cup in Qatar 'to protect them' from attacks in the conservative Gulf nation.

The progression of the 21st century has spelt a welcome relief for many belonging to the world's LGBTQIA+ community. Though the progress is far from concrete as many countries across the world still don't identify the rights of this community and deem it a criminal offence for one to adhere to such identity.

Major General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ansari insisted that LGBTQ couples would be welcomed and accepted in Qatar for the 21 November-18 December FIFA showpiece. However, he warned that overt promotion of the freedoms of the community may not be in the best interest of proponents.

FIFA and World Cup organisers had previously said rainbow flags would be welcome across Qatar’s eight stadiums.

Who is General Al Ansari and what exactly did he say?

Al Ansari is director of the Department of International Cooperation and chairman of the National Counter-terrorism Committee at the Ministry of Interior.

“You want to demonstrate your view about the (LGBTQ) situation, demonstrate it in a society where it will be accepted,” he said. “We realise that this man got the ticket, comes here to watch the game, not to demonstrate, a political (act) or something which is in his mind. Watch the game. That’s good. But don’t really come in and insult the whole society because of this,” he added.

The potential confiscation from supporters was condemned as “deeply concerning” by fan and anti-discrimination campaigners.

“Often, so-called ‘protections’ are in fact smokescreens to cover up human rights violations,” said Julia Ehrt of the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association and Ronain Evain of Football Supporters Europe in a joint response. "FIFA and Qatar must address these concerns immediately, and show the world there is a chance of carrying out a rights-respecting and safe tournament for LGBTIQ fans.”

In a twist-in-the-tale move, FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasised that “everyone will see that everyone is welcome here in Qatar, even if we speak about LGBTQ.”

'Can't change the religion for 28 days'

Al Ansari said he was not telling LBGTQ fans to stay away from Qatar or warning them of facing prosecution.

“Reserve the room together, sleep together — this is something that’s not in our concern,” he said. “We are here to manage the tournament. Let’s not go beyond, the individual personal things which might be happening between these people ... this is actually the concept."

“Here we cannot change the laws. You cannot change the religion for 28 days of World Cup.”

When it was pointed out that visiting fans and teams could take offence to the comments, Al Ansari said he did not view himself as being discriminatory.

“I am risking... a minority view against a majority,” he said. “We have to be close to the problem before it erupts and gets out of control... If somebody attacks you, then I have to get involved and it will be too late.”

Opposition and freedom of fans



FIFA chief social responsibility and education officer Joyce Cook told the AP in 2020 that “rainbow flags, T-shirts will all be welcome in the stadium — that’s a given. They understand very well that is our stance.” World Cup chief executive Nasser Al-Khater also said "we will respect" FIFA guidelines on allowing rainbow flags.

But Al Ansari’s comments about the confiscation of fans' rainbow flags have created confusion for activists, including Chris Paouros, a member of the English Football Association’s inclusion advisory board and trustee with the anti-discrimination group, 'Kick It Out', which wanted a safe and inclusive tournament.

“This inconsistency and the continued lack of detail in terms of how that will be provided beyond the rhetoric of ‘everyone is welcome’ is concerning to say the least," Paouros said.

The FARE network, which monitors games for discrimination, called for the freedoms of fans to be respected at the World Cup.

“The idea that the flag, which is now a recognised universal symbol of diversity and equality, will be removed from people to protect them will not be considered acceptable, and will be seen as a pretext,” FARE executive director Piara Powar said. “I have been to Qatar on numerous occasions and do not expect the local Qatari population or fans visiting for the World Cup to be attacked for wearing the rainbow flag. The bigger danger comes from state actions.”

