US basketball star Brittney Griner was arrested in Moscow last month. Her crime? She allegedly carried vape cartridges, which invite a 10-year prison sentence. Now with America and Russia at loggerheads over sanctions, the arrest has become a bigger concern

Women's NBA (WNBA) All-Star player Brittney Griner was arrested last month at an airport in Moscow after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The date of her arrest was not made clear.

The Russian Customs Service said the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

“We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA,” her agent Kagawa Colas had said on 5 March. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”

This had come on the same day the US State Department issued a "do not travel" advisory for Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, it urged all US citizens to leave Russia immediately citing factors including “the potential for harassment against US citizens by Russian government security officials” and “the Embassy’s limited ability to assist” Americans in Russia.

Who is Griner?

Griner, 31, has won two Olympic gold medals with the US, a WNBA championship with Phoenix Mercury and a national championship at Baylor. She is a seven-time All-Star.

Why was Griner, and other WNBA players, in Russia?

Griner, who plays for Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, has played in Russia for seven years, earning over $1 million per season — more than quadruple her WNBA salary. She last played for her Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg on 29 January before the league took a two-week break for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments.

Griner was among more than a dozen WNBA players who were playing in Russia and Ukraine this winter. It included league MVP Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley of the champion Chicago Sky. The WNBA confirmed last week that all players besides Griner had left both countries.

Besides Russia and Ukraine, Turkey, Australia, China and France also have strong women’s basketball domestic leagues where some of the WNBA's best play in their offseason.

What is the reaction to the development?

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US will provide assistance to any American citizen being held on foreign soil. He didn't categorically mention Griner in the statement.

“There’s only so much I can say given the privacy considerations at this point. Whenever an American is detained anywhere in the world, we of course stand ready to provide every possible assistance, and that includes in Russia,” Blinken said on Sunday. “We have an embassy team that’s working on the cases of other Americans who are detained in Russia. We’re doing everything we can to see to it that their rights are upheld and respected.”

WNBA and Mercury both rallied behind Griner and were hopeful of her safe return.

"We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home,” the Mercury said in a statement.

“Brittney Griner has the WNBA's full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States,” the league said in a statement.

Griner's wife, Cherelle, has thanked everyone for their support of the WNBA star. She posted a picture on Instagram of the couple.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife’s safe return from Russia. Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated,” she wrote. “I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life. I understand that many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details. Please honor our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely.

“Thank you!”

(with inputs from agencies)

