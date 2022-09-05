Controversy erupted during United's home meeting with the Gunners when Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli’s goal was disallowed by the VAR in the first half of the marquee clash.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has once again come under the scanner in the Premier League following a series of contentious decision across several games, the Manchester United-Arsenal game on Sunday being the latest.

Controversy erupted during United’s home meeting with the Gunners when Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli’s goal was disallowed by the VAR in the first half of the marquee clash, which United won 3-1 to bring Mikel Arteta’s side’s perfect start to an end.

The controversy

This was after Martinelli’s teammate, the Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard was found to have committed a soft foul on United’s Danish recruit Christian Eriksen by giving him a light push and causing him to both lose balance as well as possession. Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka pushed forward with the ball and setup the Martinelli goal with a fine pass.

VAR was subsequently consulted for Odegaard’s tackle on Eriksen, and the decision ultimately went in favour of the home team. As has been the case with most VAR decisions of late, it was met with an uproar, both among the away fans at Old Trafford as well as on social media.

Much-maligned ever since its introduction in the 2019-20 season, VAR is once again in the dock, accused of ruining matches and robbing teams with its constant nit-picking.

There was a fresh blow for VAR’s dwindling number of advocates on Sunday when referees’ body PGMOL effectively admitted the decisions to disallow goals at Chelsea and Newcastle on Saturday were wrong and promised to “fully co-operate” with a Premier League review of the incidents.

The Professional Game Match Officials’ Board took the rare step of “acknowledging” the specific controversies in a statement on Sunday, and accepted the Premier League’s request for an additional investigation.

West Ham were denied a late equaliser in their 2-1 defeat against Chelsea when Maxwel Cornet’s effort was ruled out for Jarrod Bowen’s soft challenge on Blues keeper Edouard Mendy seconds earlier.

Hammers boss David Moyes branded VAR official Jarred Gillett unfit for duty after confronting referee Andy Madley following the “ridiculously bad decision”.

Newcastle had to settle for a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace after a Tyrick Mitchell own goal was controversially disallowed.

