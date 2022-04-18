With two Middle East clubs being within one point, Mumbai City FC has the group wide open for the second spot

Playing their debut season in the AFC Champions League, Mumbai City FC have been considered a massive underdog in the Group B, where the ISL club currently sit last in the four-team group.

However, defeating Iraq’s Air Force 2-1 for an unprecedented win for an Indian club in the tournament meant that Mumbai City FC have entered the race for qualification to the knockout stages of the continental championship, which is being played in Riyadh.

How Mumbai City FC and their Group B rivals have fared so far?

The 2021 ISL champions currently sit last in Group B with three points at the halfway stage in a six-matchday format. They lost their opening match (0-3) against one of the tournaments dark horses Al Shabab. Then came the historic win against Air Force but was followed by a narrow loss (0-1) to UAE’s Al Jazira. Al Shabab are currently leading the group with seven points and are expected to face little difficulty in claiming the top spot.

The only team to take points off them were Air Force, who held them for a 1-1 draw.

Air Force's sole win came against Al Jazira, which took them to four points and second spot in the group after their loss to Mumbai City FC.

Al Jazira (three points), on the other hand, struggled initially with back-to-back losses before bringing themselves back with a win against Mumbai.

How can Mumbai City FC qualify for the knockout stages?

However, with two Middle East clubs being within one point, Mumbai has the group wide open for the second spot. To rejig your memory, the Champions League format has segregated the group stages into West region (Group A to E) and East region (Group F to J). Focusing on the West region, the five clubs topping their respective groups will directly progress into the last-16 stage while only three out of the five group runners-up will get to play the knockout stages.

In order to ensure their last-16 berth, Mumbai City FC are not just required to gain positive results in their remaining three matches for a second spot but they also need to maintain a healthy goal difference. Currently, their and Al Jazira's goal difference is -3 and while Air Force have scored as many as conceded.

However, a healthy goal difference might just not be enough because if more than three second-placed teams are tied then the final spot will be decided on the basis of goal scored, followed by disciplinary points.

However, as points are the first criteria of qualification, winning all their remaining group games ideally will be enough for Mumbai to reach the last-16.



When are the remaining Mumbai City FC’s group matches?

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Jazira - 18 April (10:45 PM IST)

Al-Shabab vs Mumbai City FC - 22 April (10:45 PM IST)

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya - 26 April (10:45 PM IST)

Who are Mumbai City FC's top scorers in AFC Champions League?

Rahul Bheke (1) and Diego Mauricio (1)

Mumbai City FC’s AFC Champions League Live Streaming and Live TV telecast details

Mumbai City FC’s AFC Champions League matches will be live telecast on Star Sports 3 and live streaming is on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Mumbai City FC squad for AFC Champions League

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Desai

Midfielders: Cassio Gabriel, Bradden Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowlin Borges, Vinit Rai, Naorem Tndomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Apuia Ralte

Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, Lallianzuala Chhangte

