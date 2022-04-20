City are two points behind Liverpool before playing Brighton, who have beaten Tottenham and Arsenal in recent games.

A look at what's happening in European football on Wednesday:

ENGLAND

The defense of the Premier League title is still in Manchester City's hands as the champions host Brighton needing to reclaim top spot from Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's side saw one route to a trophy end by losing the FA Cup semifinal to Liverpool on Saturday. But a double can still be won with a Champions League semi-final meeting against Real Madrid to come next week.

Guardiola will hope playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who were unused substitutes at Wembley due to injury, will be fit to return against mid-table Brighton. Defender Kyle Walker was also not involved against Liverpool and has not recovered from his ankle problem.

The pursuit of the four Champions League places is the focus of another of Wednesday's matches. Arsenal head across London to third-place Chelsea after back-to-back losses that saw Mikel Arteta's side slip to sixth spot.

At the other end of the standings, Everton will look to move six points clear of the relegation zone by beating Leicester.

Newcastle and Crystal Palace meet at St. James' Park, with both 12 points above the drop zone.

SPAIN

Real Madrid visit Osasuna looking to move a step closer to their second Spanish league crown in three seasons. Victory would give Carlo Ancelotti's team a chance to clinch the title next weekend against Espanyol, depending on other results. Madrid have a 15-point lead with six rounds to go. Second-place Barcelona, who have a game in hand, are tied on points with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid. Ancelotti will not be able to count on midfielder Casemiro because of health reasons, and veteran Luka Modric will be rested.

Fourth-place Atletico host relegation-threatened Granada, while midtable Celta Vigo play Getafe.

ITALY

Dusan Vlahovic will again face his former team as Juventus host Fiorentina in the second leg of their Italian Cup semi-final. Vlahovic failed to score in the first leg, which Juventus won 1-0 in the forward's first return to Florence since his acrimonious departure in January. But the 22-year-old has three goals in his past four matches.

Defending champions Juventus have won the Italian Cup a record 14 times. Fiorentina claimed the last of their six triumphs in 2001. The winner will face defending Serie A champions Inter Milan on 11 May after the Nerazzurri beat AC Milan 3-0 on Tuesday.

GERMANY

Leipzig host Union Berlin for a place in the German Cup final against Freiburg, who defeated Hamburger SV 3-1 in the first semi-final on Tuesday. Leipzig, who are still looking for their first major title, are hoping to go one better than last year when they were beaten in the final by Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund and fellow heavyweights Bayern Munich have been knocked out already, allowing the remaining teams a real chance of lifting the trophy in Berlin's Olympiastadion on 21 May.

Leipzig and Union are in good form. Union have won their last three Bundesliga games and are pushing for European qualification again, while Leipzig are on a 14-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

Leipzig were only founded in 2009 and have never faced Union in the cup. They've played nine times in the Bundesliga and second division, with Leipzig winning five of those games and Union three. Leipzig won all four at home, however, and will expect to reach its third final in four years.

FRANCE

Paris Saint-Germain can clinch a record-equaling 10th league crown if it betters second-place Marseille's result. PSG holds a 15-point lead. They can join Marseille and Saint-Etienne on 10 titles if they win at Angers and second-place Marseille fail to beat Nantes. A draw is enough if Marseille lose. If both sides win then PSG will officially need one point, even though they have a vastly superior goal difference.

Record seven-time Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi and other key players will miss PSG's match. Messi has a swollen Achilles tendon on his famed left foot, while midfielder Marco Verratti (swollen left knee) and central defender Presnel Kimpembe (sore right knee) are sidelined. Neymar is suspended.

At the bottom of the table, 19th-place Bordeaux desperately needs a home win against 17th-place Saint-Etienne. Bordeaux has conceded a league-high 77 goals this season.

