ENGLAND

Pep Guardiola is expecting another difficult game against a Leeds side that took four points off Manchester City last season. City went on to win the title and have a one-point lead in the standings over Liverpool approaching the midway point.

"Leeds are one of our toughest opponents," Guardiola said. "We have to adjust a few things because it is different to other opponents. We are not much used to these type of games."

But Leeds are 15th in the 20-team standings and with a lengthy injury list.

Across in east England, last-placed Norwich's manager, Dean Smith, comes up against Aston Villa, who fired him last month. Steven Gerrard's Villa have been hit by a coronavirus outbreak but the game is not in doubt.

But COVID-19 infections at Manchester United led to their game at Brentford being postponed.

GERMANY

Bayern Munich can extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a win over Stuttgart. Jamal Musiala scored the winning goal in Bayern's 2-1 win over Mainz on Saturday, but the 18-year-old attacking midfielder is an injury doubt with a broken bone in his hand. Leon Goretzka is also doubtful and Joshua Kimmich is out with lung damage after a coronavirus infection.

Wolfsburg have lost five consecutive games ahead of hosting inconsistent Cologne.

Promoted Bochum are on a high after a hard-fought draw with local rivals Borussia Dortmund and now play Arminia Bielefeld. Mainz host Hertha Berlin.

