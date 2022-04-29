Two German commentators were punched while their headset was pulled off as well in a match that saw Eintracht Frankfurt defeat West Ham at home 2-1.

London: West Ham are investigating allegations that two German radio journalists were attacked by home fans at London Stadium while broadcasting the Europa League semifinal match between the Premier League club and Eintracht Frankfurt.

German newspaper Bild said fans seated behind the commentators punched them and pulled a headset off one of them during Thursday night's first leg, which Frankfurt won 2-1.

The ARD commentators had said on air that they were attacked after Michail Antonio equalised for West Ham, which had conceded a goal in the first minute of play. At halftime, the pair were moved to a different broadcasting position in the media section.

It was not known if they required medical attention.

West Ham condemned the behaviour and said it was investigating.

“In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police,” the club said. “They will be given an indefinite ban and be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behaviour.”

