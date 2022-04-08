Bodo/Glimt, who inflicted a stunning 6-1 defeat on Jose Mourinho's Roma in the group stage, battled back from a goal down to beat the Italian giants again.

Paris: Norwegians Bodo/Glimt grabbed a late 2-1 win over Roma in their Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg on Thursday, while Leicester were held to a goalless draw by PSV Eindhoven.

Lorenzo Pellegrini gave Roma the lead just before half-time as the visitors looked to extend a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

But Ulrik Saltnes bundled in an equaliser for the home side before the hour mark.

Pellegrini had an effort ruled out for offside with 15 minutes remaining and Roma suffered another setback in the 89th minute.

Hugo Vetlesen got to Amahl Pellegrino's free-kick first and nodded a dramatic winner past away goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Roma substitute Eldor Shomurodov had a late chance to level, but he headed narrowly over the crossbar.

Leicester were the better side for long periods against PSV but will now face a tough test next week in the second leg in the Netherlands.

Without injured striker Jamie Vardy, Brendan Rodgers' men could only muster two shots on target at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes are hoping to reach the semi-finals of a European competition for the first time in their history, after also reaching the last eight of the 2016/17 Champions League.

"There were not too many chances in the game," Rodgers told BT Sport. "Maybe a bit more quality in the final third would have made it a bit easier for us.

"We just lacked that bit of quality up there."

Feyenoord and Slavia Prague played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in Rotterdam, with Ibrahim Traore netting a 95th-minute equaliser for the Czechs.

Tear gas at Marseille

The hosts trailed 2-1 midway through the second period, before goals from Marcos Senesi and Orkun Kokcu appeared to have given them a first-leg lead.

Dimitri Payet starred for Marseille but the Ligue 1 club had to settle for a 2-1 win over Greeks PAOK at the Stade Velodrome.

The winger set up Gerson to put OM in front in the 13th minute.

But there was better to come on the stroke of half-time, as Payet met Cengiz Under's clever corner on the half-volley from 25 yards out, sending the ball flying into the top corner.

Moroccan Omar El Kaddouri pulled one back for PAOK early in the second half to leave the tie in the balance ahead of the return game, while Gerson was sent off in injury time.

"We wanted to win tonight," Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi told uefa.com.

"It's a sixth straight win, we're on a good run. We could have won by more but we'll go there with confidence."

The match was marred by some ugly clashes between supporters outside the stadium before kick-off with trouble continuing inside the ground.

Riot police fired tear gas in the direction of the Greek fans.

"In the second leg, I hope Marseille will be received as we have been received here," PAOK coach Razvan Lucescu told a press conference.

"I am very disappointed with what I saw today, it is a very bad image for the city of Marseille. There is a lot of violence in the world today, there is no need to have it in football."

