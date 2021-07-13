Sports

Euro 2020: England cricketers, British PM Boris Johnson rally behind Marcus Rashford as support grows for footballer

Along with Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were also subjected to racial abuse on social media after missing decisive penalties in the Euro 2020 final against Italy

FP Trending July 13, 2021 16:15:10 IST
Euro 2020: England cricketers, British PM Boris Johnson rally behind Marcus Rashford as support grows for footballer

Marcus Rashford reacts after England's defeat to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final. AP

Days after the Euro 2020 final, England striker Marcus Rashford shared a heartfelt note on his social media handle after receiving criticism and racial abuse. Taking to his Twitter account, the 23-year-old star apologised to fans for his penalty miss in England's shoot-out loss to Italy on Sunday, 11 July.

Sending out a powerful message against racial abuse, the England star said that "my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I come from”.

Further in his post, Rashford wrote that he can score penalties in his sleep but unfortunately could not during the right time. He also expressed that there's probably not a word to describe how it feels right now. Finally, he added that all he can say is sorry and wish he made the right move at the right time.

Along with a powerful message, Rashford also shared photos of handwritten notes that he received from young fans who had encouraging words for the player. Rashford was among the three England players to miss their spot-kicks in the shoot-out, following which Italy won 3-2 and took home the cup. Along with Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were also subjected to racial abuse on social media. Amid all the discriminatory posts, Rashford received support from athletes and politicians around the world. Among the many ministers, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed dismay over the online abuse targeting the England players. He stressed that the England team deserves to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused.

The English Football Association condemned the racist abuse on social media and drew accusations of hypocrisy from political opponents. On their social media handle, the association issued a statement condemning all forms of discrimination.

Minutes later, the England team also released a statement condemning the abuse directed at its players.

England captain Harry Kane sent out a message to those responsible for making racial abuse against the three English players. He said that if you abuse on social media then you’re not an England fan.

Amid the celebration, the UEFA European Football Championship followed suit and strongly condemned the racist abuse directed at England’s players. Queen Elizabeth's grandson, Prince William, who is also the president of the English Football Association condemned the racist abuse of England's players on social media. He said that it is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. Below are a few more reactions of well-known personalities and sportspersons from around the world:  

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: July 13, 2021 16:18:33 IST

TAGS:

also read

Euro 2020: Roberto Mancini and Gareth Southgate – two worthy men on cusp of continental glory
Sports

Euro 2020: Roberto Mancini and Gareth Southgate – two worthy men on cusp of continental glory

When Roberto Mancini and Gareth Southgate took charge of Italy and England, they changed their teams for the better. Now both men will aim to elevate their status in world of football with a title win on Sunday.

Euro 2020: 'We win and lose together', Gareth Southgate tells heartbroken England players to bounce back from final defeat
Sports

Euro 2020: 'We win and lose together', Gareth Southgate tells heartbroken England players to bounce back from final defeat

England failed to win their first major title since the 1966 World Cup as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed penalties at Wembley on Sunday.

Highlights, Euro 2020 final, Italy vs England at London: Italy win Championship on penalties
Sports

Highlights, Euro 2020 final, Italy vs England at London: Italy win Championship on penalties

Catch the live score and updates from the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England at London's Wembley Stadium