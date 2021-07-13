Along with Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were also subjected to racial abuse on social media after missing decisive penalties in the Euro 2020 final against Italy

Days after the Euro 2020 final, England striker Marcus Rashford shared a heartfelt note on his social media handle after receiving criticism and racial abuse. Taking to his Twitter account, the 23-year-old star apologised to fans for his penalty miss in England's shoot-out loss to Italy on Sunday, 11 July.

Sending out a powerful message against racial abuse, the England star said that "my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I come from”.

Further in his post, Rashford wrote that he can score penalties in his sleep but unfortunately could not during the right time. He also expressed that there's probably not a word to describe how it feels right now. Finally, he added that all he can say is sorry and wish he made the right move at the right time.

Along with a powerful message, Rashford also shared photos of handwritten notes that he received from young fans who had encouraging words for the player. Rashford was among the three England players to miss their spot-kicks in the shoot-out, following which Italy won 3-2 and took home the cup. Along with Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were also subjected to racial abuse on social media. Amid all the discriminatory posts, Rashford received support from athletes and politicians around the world. Among the many ministers, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed dismay over the online abuse targeting the England players. He stressed that the England team deserves to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused.

This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media. Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 12, 2021

The English Football Association condemned the racist abuse on social media and drew accusations of hypocrisy from political opponents. On their social media handle, the association issued a statement condemning all forms of discrimination.

Minutes later, the England team also released a statement condemning the abuse directed at its players.

England captain Harry Kane sent out a message to those responsible for making racial abuse against the three English players. He said that if you abuse on social media then you’re not an England fan.

Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up & take a pen when the stakes were high. They deserve support & backing not the vile racist abuse they’ve had since last night. If you abuse anyone on social media you’re not an @England fan and we don’t want you. pic.twitter.com/PgskPAXgxV — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 12, 2021

Amid the celebration, the UEFA European Football Championship followed suit and strongly condemned the racist abuse directed at England’s players. Queen Elizabeth's grandson, Prince William, who is also the president of the English Football Association condemned the racist abuse of England's players on social media. He said that it is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. Below are a few more reactions of well-known personalities and sportspersons from around the world:

Respect! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) July 12, 2021

you guys did so so so good. the best is yet to come ❤️ https://t.co/YbQBcxZTmo — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) July 12, 2021