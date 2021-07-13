Marcus Rashford was one of the players who were subject to online abuse on social media with racist remarks following England's loss to Italy in Euro 2020 final.

England forward Marcus Rashford on Monday night took to Twitter to apologise for his penalty miss during the Euro 2020 final against Italy, but added that he would never apologise for who he was, referring to the racist remarks that flooded social media following the loss.

In a statement, the Manchester United player said: “I don’t even know where to start and I don’t even know how to put into words how I am feeling at this exact time. I’ve had a difficult season, I think that’s been clear for everyone to see and I probably went into that final with a lack of confidence. I’ve always backed myself for a penalty, but something didn’t feel quite right. During the long run-up I was saving myself a bit of time and unfortunately the result was not what I wanted.

“I felt as though I had let my team-mates down. I felt as if I’d let everyone down. A penalty was all I’d been asked to contribute for the team. I can score penalties in my sleep, so why not that one? It’s been playing in my head over and over since I struck the ball and there’s probably not a word to quite describe how it feels. Final. 55 years. 1 penalty. History. All I can say is sorry. I wish it had of gone differently,” Rashford added.

The English side coached by Gareth Southgate became the first team in 55 years to reach the final of a major tournament, and Rashford hailed his team for making an ‘unbreakable’ bond.

“Whilst I continue to say sorry I want to shout out my team-mates. This summer has been one of the best camps I’ve experienced and you’ve all played a role in that. A brotherhood has been built that is unbreakable. Your success is my success. Your failures are mine,” he added.

A mural of Rashford in the Manchester suburb of Withington was initially defaced before messages of support were covered on it, but despite the hostile response from a section of the fans, Rashford said he would not apologise for ‘who I am’ or ‘where I came from’.

“I’ve grown into a sport where I expected to read things written about myself. Whether it be the colour of my skin, where I grew up, or, most recently, how I decide to spend my time off the pitch,” Rashford said, in reference to his campaign against homelessness and child hunger in the UK,” said the 23-year-old.

“I can take critique of my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from. I’ve felt no prouder moment than wearing those three lions on my chest and seeing my family cheer me on in a crowd of 10s of thousands,” he added.

“I dreamt of days like this. The messages I’ve received today have been positively overwhelming and seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears. The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up.

“I’m Marcus Rashford, 23-year-old black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that. For all the kind messages thank you. I’ll be back stronger. We’ll be back stronger,” Rashford concluded his statement.

England captain Harry Kane also tweeted in support of his teammates.

Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up & take a pen when the stakes were high. They deserve support & backing not the vile racist abuse they’ve had since last night. If you abuse anyone on social media you’re not an @England fan and we don’t want you. pic.twitter.com/PgskPAXgxV — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 12, 2021

Rashford then shared a few heartwarming responses from fans, one of which said: “I hope you won’t be sad for too long because you are such a good person. Last year you inspired me to help people less fortunate. Then last night you inspired me again, to always be brave. I’m proud of you, you will always be a hero.”

With the scoreline in the final reading 1-1 following Leonardo Bonucci’s second-half equaliser, the match went onto extra time, and further into penalties with no difference to the scoreline. Penalty misses from Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho proved costly as Italy overcame the hosts 3-2 to clinch their first continental title in 53 years.