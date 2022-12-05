England stars race to tighten security at home after armed burglars broke into Raheem Sterling's mansion
Raheem Sterling was forced to flee England's FIFA World Cup camp in Qatar to be with his family
London: As armed burglars broke into footballer Raheem Sterling’s mansion while his family was inside, several of his teammates are now considering beefing up security at their homes.
Sterling was forced to flee England’s FIFA World Cup camp in Qatar to be with his family. Daily Mail reported.
As per reports, the Chelsea forward was forced to miss the match against Senegal and leave Qatar to rush home to check on the wellbeing of his family after being left ‘shaken’ by the raid on his gated property in leafy Cobham, Surrey on Saturday night.
Sterling’s teammates are understood to be considering increasing their own levels of personal protection, the report stated.
Sterling’s partner Paige Milian shared photographs on a cruise ship in Doha before the Iran game last month, but was back in the UK at the time of the raid on Saturday.
Just 90 minutes before the match, a statement released stated that Sterling will miss the last 16 clash to deal with a “family matter”.
