Swimming superpowers Australia and the United States will clash in a "Duel in the Pool" with Ariarne Titmus and Katie Ledecky renewing their Olympic rivalry, it was announced Wednesday.

Each nation will have a squad of 30 competing in Sydney on August 19-21, reprising a blockbuster event last held in 2007.

Australia and the United States dominated the pool at the Tokyo Games last year, taking 50 Olympic swimming medals between them.

"Watch Australia and the USA battle it out for points and pride at this year's Duel in the Pool 2022," tweeted Swimming Australia.

Compared to 2007, new race and relay formats are expected to be unveiled for the made-for-television event designed to attract new audiences to the sport.

