'Do you have rocks in your head?': Nick Kyrgios hits back at Borna Coric over Adria Tour fallout

Novak Djokovic, Coric, Grigor Dimitrov and Viktor Troicki all tested positive during the Adria Tour event in Serbia and Croatia, which was later cancelled.

The war of words on the men's tennis tour continues even as action remains off the court for the most part. Nick Kyrgios, who has been fiercely vocal over the cavalier attitude during the Adria Tour exhbition event, has hit back at Borna Coric. The Croat had earlier said he was not bothered by the criticism of the event where several players, including Coric, tested positive for COVID-19.

Main organiser Novak Djokovic, Coric, Grigor Dimitrov and Viktor Troicki all tested positive during the event in Serbia and Croatia, which was later cancelled.

“I read what he wrote, but I simply don’t care because he likes to be a general after a battle,” Coric told Croatia’s Jutarnji List newspaper.

“If someone else was teaching lessons I would have understood, but Kyrgios ... it’s somehow not realistic.”

Kyrgios had also criticised Alexander Zverev after a video of the German dancing and partying at a crowded Monaco club emerged online despite the world number seven claiming he would self-isolate.

“I agree that was not good, Zverev acted badly,” said Coric. “But I don’t see the need to criticise fellow players in such a way. I wouldn’t do it, but again — it’s Kyrgios.”

Kyrgios shot back at Coric, saying he “should care” about his comments.

You should care. Do you have rocks in your head? Again, you can stand up for your mates, I’m just trying to hold them accountable. When I said what I said, I didn’t intend to bother. They are tennis players, they aren’t special. Just as I thought Coric intellectual level = 0 () https://t.co/KNBa5mNG77 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 29, 2020

@borna_coric Just making sure that you spuds didn’t cause more players to feel like Dimitrov. Have you read how he continued to feel after he tested negative? Or that’s too much for that brain of yours to process? ‍♂️ — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 29, 2020

“Do you have rocks in your head?” Kyrgios said on Twitter. “Again, you can stand up for your mates, I’m just trying to hold them accountable. They are tennis players, they aren’t special.”

He followed that tweet with, "Just making sure that you spuds didn’t cause more players to feel like Dimitrov. Have you read how he continued to feel after he tested negative? Or that’s too much for that brain of yours to process?"

Dimitrov had said in an interview how difficult it had been for him since testing positive for COVID-19.

A Tennis Majors exclusive : Covid-19 was "hard" on Dimitrov, and return to play has been challenging. Listen to him #UTS #tennis #covid pic.twitter.com/zz279RW5ig — Tennis Majors (@Tennis_Majors) July 26, 2020

The Aussie hasn't held back, as always, in his criticism for Dominic Thiem and Boris Becker recently.