'How selfish can you be?': Nick Kyrgios blasts Alexander Zverev for partying and self-isolation breach

Alexander Zverev had stated he would enter self-isolation of 14 days after the Adria Tour debacle but was seen partying in Monte Carlo.

Alexander Zverev faced severe criticism on Monday for breaching his self-isolation after being pictured dancing and partying in Monte Carlo. The German was part of the ill-fated Adria Tour in which Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki, Goran Ivanisevic, and others had tested positive for the coronavirus. The tournament was cancelled mid-way into the second leg in Zadar, Croatia.

In the aftermath, Zverev declared he would go into 14 days of isolation. However, videos and pictures have emerged of Zverev in attendance at a party in the French Riviera. Also present was Frenchman Lucas Pouille who reportedly was in the region for a wedding.

“I deeply apologise to anyone that I have potentially put at risk by playing this tour,” the World No. 7 Zverev had said in a statement earlier. “I will proceed to follow the self-isolating guidelines advised by our doctors. As an added precaution my team and I will continue with regular testing.”

Clearly not living up to his promise, Zverev was seen partying with friends in a crowded bar. The move left many upset including fellow pro Nick Kyrgios.

Sascha Zverev six days ago after Adria Tour coronavirus cluster: “I deeply apologize to anyone that I have put at risk...I will proceed to follow self-isolating guidelines...stay safe 🙏.” Sascha Zverev four hours ago: pic.twitter.com/vqBXvYdxkv — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 28, 2020

I mean. No doubt. Several different sources show Alexander Zverev at Anjuna Plage Private Club in Monte Carlo. pic.twitter.com/sjZEx0i5n9 — Simon Häring (@_shaering) June 28, 2020

Zverev wasn’t even the only ATP player there 👀 pic.twitter.com/3xnMKCtgVt — ジョン (@delJontro) June 28, 2020

"I see more controversial things happening around the world, but one thing that stuck out for me was seeing Sasha Zverev, again man, again. How selfish can you be? How selfish can you be?," said Kyrgios in a video.

Nick Kyrgios on Sascha Zverev. *A lot of things* were said. 😶 pic.twitter.com/zWxl9opKjC — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 29, 2020

"If you have the audacity to put out a tweet that you made your management f---ing write on your behalf saying you're going to self-isolate for 14-days, and apologising to the general public for putting their health at risk - at least have the f***ing audacity to stay inside for 14 days. My god."

"Have your girlfriend with you for 14 days. This tennis world's p***ing me off, seriously. How selfish can you all get?"

Even as players on the men's tour commit one faux pas after another, ATP Tour has stuck to its timeline of tennis resuming in August. Men's tennis is scheduled to get going on 14 August with the Citi Open in Washington. It will be followed by the Cincinnati Masters taking place at the Flushing Meadows, also the venue for the US Open.