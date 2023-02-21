The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Tuesday appointed Dmitry Dmitruk as the foreign coach on a two-year basis.

Dmitruk had served as the high performance coach of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) and was also with the Irish national junior and youth teams for 12 years, and will now be accompanying the Indian men’s and women’s teams in elite competitions down the road.

“We are very happy to announce Dmitry Dmitruk as the foreign coach of the Indian boxing team. Dmitruk has proven coaching credentials while working with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association. We have full faith in his abilities to mentor the talented boxers of our country.

“His appointment will certainly bolster our ambition to maximise India’s medal prospects at the Paris Olympics 2024. Dmitruk’s vast experience and abilities will enhance the performance of our men’s and women’s teams. I am sure the youth and junior boxers too will be benefitted by his presence,” BFI president Ajay Singh said on Dmitruk’s appoint in a release.

We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Dmitry Dmitruk as the Foreign Coach for our elite program He will work in sync with the head coaches of men and women’s team @AjaySingh_SG l @debojo_m#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/BGrkz7XT8o — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) February 21, 2023

Dmitruk’s tenure in Ireland saw the national boxing team’s performance improve by leaps and bounds and the 47-year-old oversaw the growth of notable boxers such as Joe Ward and Grainne Walsh, besides helping them qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“India has emerged as a boxing powerhouse in recent times and I am extremely delighted to get the opportunity of coaching this talented group of pugilists. With the experience I have garnered in my career, I am confident that we will continue to achieve similar glory in prestigious tournaments together. I am excited to start working with the team and contribute to raising the bar of performances over the next couple of years,” Dmitruk said in the release.

