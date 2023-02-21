Dmitry Dmitruk appointed Indian boxing team's foreign coach on two-year basis
Dmitruk had earlier served as the high performance coach of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association and oversaw the rise of notable boxers such as Joe Ward and Grainne Walsh.
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Tuesday appointed Dmitry Dmitruk as the foreign coach on a two-year basis.
Dmitruk had served as the high performance coach of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) and was also with the Irish national junior and youth teams for 12 years, and will now be accompanying the Indian men’s and women’s teams in elite competitions down the road.
“We are very happy to announce Dmitry Dmitruk as the foreign coach of the Indian boxing team. Dmitruk has proven coaching credentials while working with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association. We have full faith in his abilities to mentor the talented boxers of our country.
“His appointment will certainly bolster our ambition to maximise India’s medal prospects at the Paris Olympics 2024. Dmitruk’s vast experience and abilities will enhance the performance of our men’s and women’s teams. I am sure the youth and junior boxers too will be benefitted by his presence,” BFI president Ajay Singh said on Dmitruk’s appoint in a release.
We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Dmitry Dmitruk as the Foreign Coach for our elite program
He will work in sync with the head coaches of men and women’s team @AjaySingh_SG l @debojo_m#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/BGrkz7XT8o
— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) February 21, 2023
Dmitruk’s tenure in Ireland saw the national boxing team’s performance improve by leaps and bounds and the 47-year-old oversaw the growth of notable boxers such as Joe Ward and Grainne Walsh, besides helping them qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics.
“India has emerged as a boxing powerhouse in recent times and I am extremely delighted to get the opportunity of coaching this talented group of pugilists. With the experience I have garnered in my career, I am confident that we will continue to achieve similar glory in prestigious tournaments together. I am excited to start working with the team and contribute to raising the bar of performances over the next couple of years,” Dmitruk said in the release.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Why Vivek Agnihotri is wrong when he stated Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is the victory of nepotistic top-heavy system
The no interview strategy, ‘the stars to go into hiding’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s fan club who actually acted as publicists helped in the success of the Pathaan and it was definitely not the victory of the nepotistic top-heavy system
From Anil Kapoor's The Night Manager to Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, here are the OTT releases of the week
After making viewers feel mushy with works like Your Place or Mine, streaming apps are all set to make your hearts race with series like The Night Manager and Carnival Row season 2.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan creates history, becomes the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the box-office
The worldwide collections are all set to touch the jaw-dropping Rs 1000 crore mark. Shah Rukh Khan's return to the celluloid has turned out to be nothing less than humungous and historic.