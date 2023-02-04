Dipa Karmakar has labelled the 21-month doping suspension handed to her as the “longest battles” of her career. The gymnast failed a dope test conducted by the International Testing Agency in October 2021 in an out-of-competition testing procedure.

Her ban period will end on 10 July this year as it was counted from the day (11 October, 2011) the sample was collected.

In a tweet with notes, Karmakar said, “Today marks the end of one of the longest battles I have fought for myself and my career.

“In October 2021, my sample was obtained for out-of-competition testing and sent for assessment. The result was positive for a banned substance which I unknowingly ingested and could not determine the source of. I decided to take a provisional suspension with the hope of a swift resolution with the

international federation.

“I am happy that the matter has been amicably resolved. My suspension has been reduced by 3 months and back dated by 2.5 months, allowing me to return to the sport I love in July 2023.”

“Multiple media reports have speculated that I was under a 2-year suspension for failing to inform WADA of my whereabouts through the Anti-Doping Administration Management System (ADAMS). However, I would like to clarify that these are false and inaccurate and do not reveal the true facts and nature of the matter.

“It has been distressful to not know how the substances entered my body, however, more so to be in a position where my ethics have been questioned. Never in my career has the thought of consuming a banned substance crossed my mind. Gymnastics is all I have, and I would never do anything which would bring myself or my country into disrepute.

Cannot wait to get back on the floor!”

The Indian gymnast’s dope sample was found to contain Higenamine, which is a prohibited substance under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code.

Karmakar had risen to fame after finishing fourth in the 2016 Rio Olympics in the vault event. She has been struggling with injuries ever since undergoing a surgery to treat an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in 2017.

The 29-year-old last competed in an FIG event at the 2019 World Cup in Baku.

