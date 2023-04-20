DC vs KKR: David Warner misses direct-hit attempt as Mandeep Singh survives run-out; Watch
The incident happened in the fourth ball of the fifth over, when Mandeep, facing Ishant Sharma, poked to the covers and quickly set off for a single .
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Mandeep Singh survived a massive run-out score in the sixth over of the innings, during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.
IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap
The incident happened in the fourth ball of the fifth over, when Mandeep, facing Ishant Sharma, poked to the covers and quickly set off for a single . David Warner, fielding at cover, was quick to collect the ball and attempted an under-arm direct hit, which he eventually missed.
Fielder ✅
Batter ✅
Stumps ✅
No shortage of action in Delhi 😉
WATCH 🎥🔽 #TATAIPL | #DCvKKRhttps://t.co/N5JzHS2BFH
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2023
A successful direct hit from Warner would have made the situation very tight, and eventually the LED stump lights lit up, but it was not from Warner’s throw. Instead, it was Mandeep crashing into the stumps at the bowler’s end.
Mandeeep Singh was eventually cleaned up by Axar Patel in the ninth over.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
IPL 2023: Backed by team management, Vijaykumar Vyshak picks three wickets on debut
Vijaykumar Vyshak, 26, smartly mixed his lengths, varied his pace and bowled a perfect knuckleball with an upright seam to take the DC batters by surprise.
IPL 2023: Bats, pads, shoes worth lakhs stolen from Delhi Capitals' players, says report
16 bats, pads, shoes, thigh-pads and gloves belonging to the DC captain David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt and Yash Dhull were among the equipment found to be missing on Sunday after they landed in Delhi
IPL 2023: David Warner's strike rate a concern as Delhi Capitals lose four straight matches
David Warner's 209 runs in IPL 2023 have come at a strike rate of 114.84 which is a lot lower than his usual standards.