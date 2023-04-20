Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Mandeep Singh survived a massive run-out score in the sixth over of the innings, during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

The incident happened in the fourth ball of the fifth over, when Mandeep, facing Ishant Sharma, poked to the covers and quickly set off for a single . David Warner, fielding at cover, was quick to collect the ball and attempted an under-arm direct hit, which he eventually missed.

Fielder ✅

Batter ✅

Stumps ✅ No shortage of action in Delhi 😉 WATCH 🎥🔽 #TATAIPL | #DCvKKRhttps://t.co/N5JzHS2BFH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2023

A successful direct hit from Warner would have made the situation very tight, and eventually the LED stump lights lit up, but it was not from Warner’s throw. Instead, it was Mandeep crashing into the stumps at the bowler’s end.

Mandeeep Singh was eventually cleaned up by Axar Patel in the ninth over.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.