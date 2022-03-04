Davis Cup: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri win comfortably; India lead 2-0 over Denmark

India took a 2-0 lead over Denmark in the Davis Cup World Group Play-off tie in Delhi with Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri picking up straight set wins.

India took a convincing 2-0 lead in the Davis Cup World Group Play-off tie against Denmark with Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri winning their respective singles matches on the opening day. Being played on the grass of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, India can wrap the tie up on Saturday with the doubles rubber. A win will ensure India keep their place in the World Group I.

Taking court first, Ramanathan beat Christian Sigsgaard 6-3, 6-2 in 59 minutes. Next up, Bhambri played the big points better to see off Mikael Torpegaard 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 27 minutes.

India's decision to play on grass was questioned coming into the crucial tie but the ploy worked out - if the first day's play was an indication. On fast grass, the Indian players kept the ball low, naturally in Ramanathan's case and strategically for Bhambri, to keep the Danes at bay.

The onus now falls on Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan in the doubles rubber against Frederik Nielsen and Johannes Ingildsen. A win there on Saturday morning and the reverse singles would be rendered inconsequential.

With just a day for players to practice on the main court, Sigsgaard found it tough to ever get going. The World No 824 struggled and Ramanathan cruised to victory backed by a strong game from the baseline and effective display at the net.

Needing his serve to at least prolong the match in what was a mismatch, Sigsgaard served three double faults in the second game. Ramanathan was unable to capitalise on the break point but didn't have to wait long.

In the fourth game, a double fault gave Ramanathan yet another chance and he didn't squander this one. In a lengthy rally, both players went slice to slice, the hush silence only interrupted by Ramkumar's grunts, as the ball stayed excruciatingly low. Eventually, it was Ramanathan whose patience paid off.

In the fourth set point, the Indian sealed the opening set with a solid serve that Sigsgaard could not return, netting a backhand.

The second set followed the same story but for Ramanathan approaching the net more. World No 170 Ramanathan whipped powerful forehand winners from the baseline and displaying deft touches at the net to outfox the Dane.

Sigsgaard played an errant third game which started with a double fault followed by unforced errors. A missed backhand handed Ramanathan the break. He made it into a double break with the Dane hitting a double fault.

Ramanathan finished the straightforward contest off with an ace in the eighth game on fifth match point.

Bhambri returns to Davis Cup with a win

Unlike Ramanathan's quick stay on court, Bhambri had to sweat it out. Playing his first Davis Cup tie since 2017, having endured lengthy absence because of a knee injury, Delhi-born Bhambri was pushed by World No 305 Torpegaard.

Torpegaard, who admires Ivo Karlovic and footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, displayed his athletic ability in serving big, chasing down balls and charging the net. The hustle prevented the contest from being a rout unlike the first.

The Dane was broken in the very first game but roared back to bring the match to an event footing at 2-2. Unaffected, Bhambri broke once again in the ninth game as the first set became a clash from the baseline.

Bhambri took the opening set after saving two break points. With his back to the wall, Yuki served big and found the lines. It was supported perfectly by precise volleys to make it 6-4.

The second set started off as the first had ended - with both players testing each other from the back and at the net. In a lengthy game, producing five deuces, Torpegaard double faulted on break point and slammed his racquet in frustration.

As the match went on, Bhambri switched his strategy to play slice forehands as the ball continued to stay low. It paid dividends as the 2009 junior Australian Open winner ran away to a 6-4, 4-1 lead.

What looked to be a cakewalk suddenly turned into a stumble for Bhambri. In the eighth game, Torpegaard got one break back with a forehand winner on the serve return.

All it did, in the end, was prolong the inevitable. Bhambri served the match out in the 10th game when Torpegaard could not return the ball with his backhand.

