New Delhi: India's Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal has defended the move to play the upcoming tie against Denmark on grass. The 4-5 March World Group I Play-off will take place at the Delhi Gymkhana Club, which is hosting a Davis Cup contest for the first time in 49 years.

The last time India hosted a Davis Cup tie, in 2019 against Italy in Kolkata, it was played on grass. Then, India lost 1-3 and the same surface has been chosen to contest against Denmark.

"I did look at that tie and that was a washout which I believe was unfortunate. I hope that doesn't happen here, which is why we're here early this time. We're doing everything possible in our sphere to make sure that we're ready for grass, for this tie," Rajpal told Firstpost on Friday.

"The priority is our comfort. We discussed within the team and felt grass would be our best surface. Ramkumar (Ramanathan) is a serve-and-volley player. Yuki (Bhambri) also told me grass would be his first preference. Prajnesh (Gunneswaran) was slightly uncomfortable but I've seen him adapt. Rohan (Bopanna) is world class; Divij (Sharan) has played a lot at Wimbledon. Second factor was obviously their discomfort, we need to take a look at that as well. I think Denmark would have preferred to play us on clay and then hardcourts, definitely not grass."

Gunneswaran has a 5-12 win-loss record on grass. Bhambri, on the comeback trail after lengthy injury layoff, is 8-11 on the surface and hasn't played on grass since 2018. Of the three singles options in the squad, only Ramanathan has a positive record: 26-19 and came within a round of qualifying for his maiden major at Wimbledon last year.

Bopanna-Ramkumar are likely to play the doubles rubber having won titles in Adelaide and Pune. With the tie still a week away, Rajpal didn't reveal the playing composition he would field to face Denmark.

"I can't take a call at the moment. I want to see how they're [players] shaping up, play some sets here and you have to take into consideration Ram has to play two singles too. I have to see how things pan out on the first day. These are decisions you take closer to the tie rather than in advance."

"It is difficult to go with preconceived ideas. That flexibility a captain has to have in a Davis Cup match and I have that. I think in the next couple of days I would be able to decide the composition," he added.

Rajpal revealed the tie, open to the public on a first cum first serve basis, is unlikely to be held within a bio-bubble. At the same time, it is mandatory for all players, officials and ticket holders to observe COVID-appropriate behaviour and be fully vaccinated.

During the tie, legendary stars Vijay Amritraj and Jaidip Mukerjea will be honoured for their contribution to Indian tennis.

India’s squad for Davis Cup: Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri, Rohan Bopanna, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Divij Sharan

Reserves: Saketh Myneni and Digvijay Pratap Singh

