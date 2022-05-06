Daniil Medvedev to return from hernia operation at Geneva Open
World number two Daniil Medvedev will return to action following hernia surgery at the Geneva Open, a week before the start of Roland Garros.
Medvedev went under the knife last month after losing in the quarter-finals in Miami, missing the beginning of the clay-court season.
"Comeback on track," Medvedev tweeted as organisers confirmed Friday he had been awarded a wild card for the 15-21 May tournament in Switzerland.
Medvedev had cast doubt on his participation at the French Open, which starts on 22 May, after saying he would be out for up to two months following the operation.
The reigning US Open champion posted a video of himself back in training late last month, and then more footage three days ago of him practising on clay.
Medvedev briefly rose to world number one in February, but he lasted just three weeks there before Novak Djokovic reclaimed top spot.
The Russian reached the Australian Open final in January, surrendering a two-set lead as Rafael Nadal won a record 21st Grand Slam title.
